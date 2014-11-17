* Chinese Oct refined copper output up 13.6 percent at
732,746 T
* U.S. managed money trims net copper shorts-CFTC
* Coming Up: U.S. industrial output Oct at 1415 GMT
By Melanie Burton
SYDNEY, Nov 17 London copper slipped from its
highest level in a fortnight on Monday as news that Japan had
surprisingly fallen into recession tainted previously buoyant
sentiment following a slew of improving economic signals from
the United States.
Japan's economy unexpectedly slipped into recession in the
third quarter, setting the stage for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe
to delay an unpopular sales tax hike and call a snap election
just two years after he took office.
Slowing global growth could drag on demand for copper, which
is expected to stay muted next year as the market swings into
surplus for the first year in six.
"Copper looks range-bound for the rest of the year, around
the ... $6,600 mark. Supply continues to be a headwind into next
year," said analyst Daniel Morgan at UBS in Sydney.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed to its highest since Nov. 4 at $6,734 a tonne, before
trading edging down by 0.3 percent to $6,686 a tonne by 0744
GMT. In the previous session it had gained 0.8 percent.
The most traded January copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange climbed 1 percent to 47,630 yuan
($7,776) a tonne, having also reached a two-week high.
China's smelters have ramped up output to take advantage of
higher processing fees as the past decade's boom in investment
translates into more mine supply.
China's refined copper output rose 13.6 percent in October
from a year before to 732,746 tonnes, data from the statistics
bureau showed on Saturday.
Market attention was turning to U.S. industrial output
figures later, to see if the economy is keeping up brisk growth
after U.S. retailers reported strong sales in October.
China's bank lending tumbled in October and money supply
growth cooled, raising fears of a sharper slowdown in the
economy and prompting some economists to urge the government to
ratchet up stimulus measures, including cutting interest rates.
China's metals industry is grappling with tougher credit
conditions that are likely to persist and spark consolidation
after a portside financing scandal roiled the market, a
Trafigura executive said.
Hedge funds and money managers cut their copper shorts, the
Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Friday.
(1 US dollar = 6.1253 Chinese yuan)
