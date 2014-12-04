Iran challenges need to ship out excess material under nuclear deal
VIENNA, March 17 Iran has challenged the need for it to ship sensitive material abroad if its stock exceeds a limit set by its nuclear deal with major powers.
* London, Shanghai copper futures stronger (Adds details, updates prices)
By James Regan
SYDNEY Dec 4 Copper futures strengthened on Thursday, underpinned by rising oil prices and data showing the services sector in China grew marginally faster in November.
Copper has gained more than $200 per tonne since sinking to a 4-1/2-year low on Monday on the back of lower oil prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1 percent to $6,436.50 a tonne by 0800 GMT, rebounding from losses the session before.
"We're seeing some improvement in copper thanks to a rebound in oil," said a commodities trader in Sydney.
Brent crude rose above $70 a barrel on Thursday, gaining nearly 1 percent along with U.S. futures as a fall in crude stockpiles in the United States supported prices.
The most-traded February copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was up just over 1 percent at 45,790 yuan ($7,444) a tonne.
Copper, used widely in industrial and consumer applications also found support after China's services sector grew marginally faster in November as new orders rose at their quickest pace in 2-1/2 years.
Aluminium picked up after a lacklustre overnight session, climbing $13.50 to $1,985.50 a tonne.
The aluminium market is showing signs of severe stress as one investor has scooped up the majority of available cash metal, roiling prices and stoking supply concerns amid a revival in demand from the automotive and construction sectors.
Nickel was $285 firmer at $16,880 a tonne, while zinc gained $28.75 to $2,243.75.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Three month LME tin
(Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)
