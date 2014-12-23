* Supply to dominate market early next yr -ANZ

* Nickel steady amid record LME inventory (Updates prices)

By James Regan

SYDNEY, Dec 23 London copper futures slipped further on Tuesday after retreating in the previous session, vulnerable to concerns of global oversupply.

A massive sell-off sent the metal to its lowest level in 4-1/2 years earlier this month amid signs of a supply glut, a situation aggravated by slowing industrial growth in China.

Most commodities appear oversold, but weak near-term fundamentals are unlikely to boost investor confidence, ANZ Bank said in a research note.

Supply-side issues will dominate early next year while the demand backdrop remains muted, according to the note released late on Monday.

"We think it will be a year of two halves. The first half will be weaker and more volatile, but the second half should improve as increased supply-discipline and stabilising growth begin to emerge," ANZ said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange slipped to $6,354 a tonne by 0700 GMT from the Monday London close of $6,355.

The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange was down 0.28 percent at 45,630 yuan ($7,334) a tonne.

Reuters data calculations showing China's implied consumption of refined copper rose 8.9 percent month-on-month in November, reversing a fall in the previous month, helping support copper prices.

Elsewhere, three-month nickel was lightly traded at $15,640 a tonne after closing at $15,650 a tonne on Monday, following losses of 6.4 percent last week.

Investors largely shrugged off LME data showing that nickel stocks rose to a fresh record 408,408 tonnes.

Aluminium inched $8 higher to $1,888 a tonne.

($1 = 6.2217 Chinese yuan renminbi)