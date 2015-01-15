* Traders see rallies capped, buyers at lower levels

* China bonded premiums climb $5 to $85 - Shmet

* Big interest by consumers for copper hedging (Updates with closing prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Jan 15 Copper rose on Thursday on a mix of bargain-hunting, short-covering and hedging by consumers, a day after its biggest slide in more than three years, but more losses were expected.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 1.7 percent higher at $5,640 a tonne, rebounding from a 5.3 percent loss on Wednesday -- its biggest one-day fall since October 2011.

The price tumbled more than 8 percent at one point in Wednesday's session, to a 5-1/2 year low of $5,353.25 a tonne, after a downward revision to global growth by the World Bank and falls in oil prices amplified fears about the outlook for the economy and demand.

"The financial investors are probably taking some profits from their shorts, and others are taking an opportunity for bargain hunting, plus my colleagues have seen massive interest in copper hedging from consumers," said analyst Daniel Briesemann at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

"They're very interested to hedge their needs, even over longer periods, at current price levels."

Three-month volumes picked up to over 17,000 lots after an unusually quiet start to the session following such a big slide, suggesting much of the physical market was sidelined, waiting for the dust to clear.

Some traders saw sellers emerging above $5,650, with buyers lurking around $5,500-5,450.

Briesemann said after a brief rebound, prices were likely to head lower again.

"From the fundamental view, the current prices cannot be justified, but I don't think fundamentals are playing such an important role at the moment, so we need to look at the technical side, where the next support level is between $5,000 and $5,230," he said.

The most traded March copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange cut losses to 2.9 percent at 40,920 yuan ($6,612) a tonne, off overnight lows near 5 percent.

Reflecting tepid physical demand, in Shanghai, bonded premiums climbed just $5 on Wednesday. CU-BMPBW-SHMET

Supporting the market, investors bet on an increased chance of policy stimulus after disappointing China bank loan data.

But adding to bearish sentiment, Japan's core machinery orders rose less than expected in November, as renewed global growth concerns appeared to temper corporate spending plans and cast fresh doubts over how quickly the economy can recover from recession.

In other markets, a shock move by Switzerland to abandon its more than three-year-old cap on the franc sent the currency soaring and Europe's shares and bond yields tumbling.

Other metals also recovered from the previous session's multi-month lows, with aluminium up 1 percent to close at $1,791, zinc ending 1.3 percent up at $2,063, nickel up 1.2 percent at $14,475 and lead up 0.7 percent at $1,780.

Tin closed 0.1 percent down at $19,355.

($1 = 6.1944 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Additional reporting by Harpreet Bhal in London and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Mark Potter and Susan Thomas)