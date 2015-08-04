* Short-covering fuels copper price bounce

* Copper fundamentals improving, but attention elsewhere

* Coming Up: U.S. factory orders for June at 1400 GMT (Adds closing prices)

By Pratima Desai

LONDON, Aug 4 Copper prices bounced on Tuesday in response to a weaker dollar and a rally in Chinese equities, but significant gains are unlikely until markets shift their focus back to fundamentals from macro-economics.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange ended up at $5,235 a tonne, from $5,220 at the close on Monday, when the metal used in power and construction fell to a six-year low at $5,142.

A weaker U.S. currency makes commodities such as copper cheaper for holders of other currencies, a relationship often used by investment funds to make trading decisions.

"Funds have been pretty short for a while and dollar weakness has probably prompted some covering," said David Wilson, analyst at Citi.

"Fundamentals are not as bad as prices suggest, Chinese buying is better. But right now everything is to do with macro sentiment and very little to do with fundamentals."

China is the world's top consumer of copper, accounting for nearly half of global consumption estimated at around 22 million tonnes this year.

China's July manufacturing data showed activity shrinking at its fastest pace in two years and Shanghai equities, which while up on Tuesday, are still down about 27 percent since mid-June.

"(Higher) Chinese equity markets are giving prices some tailwind," Commerzbank said in a note.

"We are doubtful as to whether the recovery is sustainable, however, for the mood among speculative financial investors has grown increasingly pessimistic in recent months"

Moves by Chinese authorities to help shore up growth are expected to limit losses for industrial metals. China's central bank said it was aiming to lower borrowing costs for firms and support key areas and vulnerable sectors.

Three-month aluminium was untraded at the close, but bid at $1,617 a tonne from $1,612 on Monday. Zinc closed higher at $1,918 from $1,905, lead at $1,737 from $1,700 and nickel at $10,830 from $10,745.

"There's been a fair bit of short-covering, but decent clips have been sold into the rally, so gains are capped, for now anyway," one metals trader said.

Tin slipped 1.4 percent to $15,780 from $16,005 on profit-taking. But in the past few weeks it has generally bucked the trend of falling prices due to low stocks and expectations that new export rules in top exporter Indonesia could limit shipments from the country.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

(Editing by Pravin Char and Louise Heavens)