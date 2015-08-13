UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* London copper up for 2nd day as yuan's decline slows
* Copper bounces from last session's six-year low (Recasts with recovery in copper, updates prices)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, Aug 13 Copper rose for a second session on Thursday as expectations of no further devaluation of Chinese yuan pressured the dollar and buoyed hopes of demand revival in the world's biggest importer.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.7 percent to $5,224.50 a tonne by 0737 GMT, after hitting a six-year low of $5,062 a tonne in the last session.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper closed 1.7 percent higher at 39,580 yuan a tonne.
China's central bank has stepped up intervention in yuan trading, ordering state banks to buy yuan at designated rates on behalf of the monetary authorities, among other emergency measures, banking sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
The dollar held above a one-month low against a basket of currencies as the yuan's fall slowed, easing worries that China was trying to sharply devalue its currency to gain competitive advantage.
A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced metals cheaper for non-U.S. investors.
"A change in exchange rate policy by the Chinese authorities raises as many questions as answers but increases the possibility of a weaker period for the Chinese yuan," Macquarie said in a research note.
"Our base case remains for only a small devaluation, which will not have a large impact."
Chinese importers using bonded copper stocks as collateral for short-term dollar loans face rising costs after the unexpected depreciation of the yuan, potentially forcing smaller firms to give up metal to banks for resale in the coming quarter.
Still, copper has faced pressure after agitating contract workers at the world's biggest copper producer, Chile's state-owned Codelco, agreed to suspend a three-week strike.
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin and Gopakumar Warrier)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February