MELBOURNE, Sept 30 London copper rose Wednesday
as traders took heart from an output cut in Chile and a revival
in Glencore shares, which helped to fuel a
short-covering rally ahead of a week-long break in top consumer
China.
"Although individually this cut (in Chile) isn't meaningful,
we're starting to see a few - maybe it's a reflection of
financial stress in general in the big mining companies," said
analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney.
"It's a positive development. It doesn't make me bullish
copper because if prices lift people can turn operations back
on, but it's a support. More needed please."
The global copper market is seen in a small 262,500 tonne
surplus this year, according to median forecasts of analysts
polled by Reuters in July.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
risen 1.7 percent to $5,056 a tonne by 0738 GMT, after closing
little changed in the previous session when it fell to its
weakest in a month at $4,915.50.
Shanghai Futures Exchange copper climbed 1.8
percent to 38,600 yuan ($6,074) a tonne. Shanghai zinc
rallied 3 percent, Shanghai lead rallied 4 percent,
amid short covering and positing squaring. China's markets will
close for a week from Thursday.
Glencore said on Tuesday it was strong enough to
ride out current volatility in commodity markets, helping to
lift the mining group's shares by a fifth.
A battle between supporters and detractors of Glencore in
the analyst community has intensified amid the sharp gyrations
in the group's share price.
Chile's second-biggest copper mine Collahuasi, owned by
Anglo American Plc and Glencore, is planning to cut
output by 30,000 tonnes, and with dozens of jobs on the line the
mine's union said it is mulling how it will protest the move.
Meanwhile, China has decided to halve sales tax on small
cars from Thursday, boosting local auto shares, as the
government tries to revive growth in the world's largest car
market, which fuelled a recovery in Asia's stockmarkets.
"The policy ... is expected to trigger car production
recovery, which in turn will support demand for copper and
steel," Argonaut Securities said in a note.
It estimates transportation accounts for 10 percent of China
copper demand. A 2-percent increase in auto sales would push up
copper demand by 37,000 tonnes this year, 100,0000 tonnes next
year and 166,000 tonnes in 2017.
($1 = 6.3546 Chinese yuan)
