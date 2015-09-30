* New Chinese car incentives to push up copper use -Argonaut

* Chinese markets shut for a week for holidays

* LME copper stocks see nearly 30,000 T fresh cancellations

* Zinc drops 15.5 pct in Q3, biggest quarterly drop in 4 yrs (Updates with closing prices)

By Eric Onstad

LONDON, Sept 30 Copper surged nearly 4 percent to hit its highest in a week on Wednesday while nickel touched a two-week peak, as bearish investors closed out positions at the quarter-end and ahead of Chinese holidays.

Most trade was in copper, which had about twice the volume of the next most active metal, zinc. Speculators scrambled to buy back short positions as stop loss levels were triggered, traders said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange closed 3.8 percent higher at $5,160 a tonne after touching $5,192, the highest since Sept. 22.

Copper closed little changed in the previous session, when it fell to its weakest in a month at $4,915.50.

Despite Wednesday's gains, copper still ended the third quarter down 10.5 percent, the biggest quarterly loss in over two years.

"The overall size of the short base is still relatively large and still leaves the market vulnerable to any improvement in newsflow," said Guy Wolf, global head of market analytics at broker Marex Spectron.

The market also got a boost from a bounce in shares of hard-hit commodity group Glencore and from reports of planned declines in production and inventories that may tighten the copper market.

"We got month-end today and quarter-end as well, so there's some tidying up of positions with shorts taking profits," said Robin Bhar, head of metals research at Societe Generale in London.

"We also saw some stability in Glencore's share price, that's probably helped the underlying commodities, copper in particular."

Chile's second-biggest copper mine Collahuasi, owned by Anglo American Plc and Glencore, said on Tuesday it planned to cut output by 30,000 tonnes.

"Although individually this cut (in Chile) isn't meaningful, we're starting to see a few, maybe it's a reflection of financial stress in general in the big mining companies," said analyst Daniel Morgan of UBS in Sydney.

Prices also got support from data showing nearly 30,000 tonnes of fresh cancellations of LME copper inventories MCUSTX-TOTAL, when holders of stored metal give notice they are ready to remove the material from warehouses.

"The markets are perhaps eyeing that as a precursor to a pickup in demand as we go into Q4," Bhar said, who added that he was still advising clients to sell on rallies in copper due to concerns over a slowdown in China.

China is halving sales tax on small cars from Thursday, boosting local auto shares, as the government tries to revive growth in the world's largest car market, which fuelled a recovery in Asia's stock markets.

"The policy ... is expected to trigger a car production recovery, which in turn will support demand for copper and steel," Argonaut Securities said in a note.

Nickel was the biggest gainer, jumping 5.3 percent to end at $10,400 a tonne, the strongest since Sept. 11.

Zinc finished up 2 percent at $1,688.50 a tonne, but tumbled by 15.5 percent in the quarter, the largest quarterly loss in four years.

Aluminium closed up 0.8 percent at $1,577 a tonne, lead added 0.9 percent to $1,672 while tin slipped 0.5 percent to $15,525.

