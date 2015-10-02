SINGAPORE Oct 2 Copper edged higher on Friday
as production cuts by top miners put a floor under the market
which slid 1.3 percent in the last session, but trading was thin
with top consumer China on holiday.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
had risen 0.1 percent to $5,100 a tonne by 0027 GMT. The market
hit its highest since Sept. 22 at $5,230 on Thursday but it
could not hold ground as optimism faded about stronger demand
prospects in China.
* The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed until Wednesday
for a week of national holidays.
* Activity at larger, Chinese state factories shrank for a
second straight month in September, but the pace of contraction
was slower than in August.
* Chile's second-biggest copper mine Collahuasi, owned by
London-listed Anglo American Plc and Glencore,
said this week it planned to cut output by 30,000 tonnes.
* That is not a large amount in a market estimated at around
23 million tonnes this year, but it adds to recent announcements
about output cuts and reinforces expectations of miners taking
out more capacity.
* Indonesia's stop-start tin exports are set to continue
beyond next month, industry officials said, with miners
struggling to adapt to a second wave of export rules in as many
months.
* Indonesia, the world's top exporter of the solder
material, introduced new rules for shipments from Aug. 1, which
resulted in no shipments throughout August as companies awaited
export approval from the central government.
* For the top stories in metals and other news, click
or
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares and the dollar slipped in early trading on
Friday, after mixed U.S. data provided little clarity on the
timing of the Federal Reserve's expected interest rate hike
ahead of a key U.S. jobs report later in the session.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. Non-farm payrolls Sep
1400 U.S. Durable goods Aug
1400 U.S. Factory orders Aug
PRICES
Three month LME copper
Most active ShFE copper
Three month LME aluminium
Most active ShFE aluminium
Three month LME zinc
Most active ShFE zinc
Three month LME lead
Most active ShFE lead
Three month LME nickel
Most active ShFE nickel
Three month LME tin
Most active ShFE tin
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)