* Manufacturing data from China, U.S. piles pressure on
copper
* Production cuts offer some support for prices
* Copper up about 1 pct for the week
* Coming up: U.S. non-farm payrolls at 1230 GMT
(Updates prices)
By A. Ananthalakshmi
SINGAPORE, Oct 2 Copper was set to snap a
two-week decline on Friday as investors bet production cuts
would support prices, though concerns over demand from top
consumer China remained.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange had
edged up 0.4 percent to $5,117 a tonne by 0733 GMT.
The metal had climbed to $5,230 in the previous session, the
highest since Sept. 22, but could not hold that ground.
"Copper failed to sustain this week's rally after weak
manufacturing data raised concerns about global growth," ANZ
analysts said in a note.
Data on Thursday showed activity in China's vast factory
sector shrank again in September as demand softened at home and
abroad, fuelling fears that the world's second-largest economy
may be cooling more rapidly than expected just a few months ago.
Data from the United States also showed a slowdown in
factory growth. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said
its index of national factory activity fell to 50.2, the lowest
since May 2013.
Traders are now waiting for the U.S. nonfarm payrolls report
later in the session to help gauge the timing of a Federal
Reserve rate hike.
The absence of China, which is closed for a national
holiday, also kept liquidity light in Asian hours.
For the week, copper is up 1.8 percent, after posting two
straight weeks of declines. Copper prices plunged to six-year
lows below $5,000 a tonne in August.
The lower metal prices have prompted several companies to
cut mine output.
Chile's second-biggest copper mine Collahuasi, owned by
London-listed Anglo American Plc and Glencore,
said this week it planned to cut output by 30,000 tonnes.
That is not a large amount in a market estimated at around
23 million tonnes this year, but it adds to recent announcements
about output cuts and reinforces expectations of miners taking
out more capacity.
Among other metals, three-month zinc fell 0.2
percent $1,684 a tonne, while aluminium ticked up 0.2
percent to $1,568.50.
