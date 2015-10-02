* Copper stocks in LME approved warehouses lower

By Mariana Ionova

LONDON, Oct 2 Copper was steady on Friday as falling stocks and output cuts offset a firmer dollar and worries about weak demand growth in top consumer China.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange held steady at $5,097.5 per tonne at 1028 GMT. Prices are on course to rise 1.5 percent this week after recent falls.

Stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses have fallen about 14 percent to 319,425 tonnes since late August. In China, bonded inventories fell 120,000 tonnes through September, Citi analyst David Wilson said.

"So we're actually beginning to get a copper market that is beginning to tighten quite significantly," Wilson said.

Analysts also expect prices to be supported by output cuts in Chile. Collahuasi, the country's second-largest copper mine, said this week it planned to cut output by 30,000 tonnes.

But offsetting that, copper output in Peru, the world's third-largest producer, rose 30 percent in August.

Data on Thursday also showed activity in China's vast factory sector shrank again in September as demand softened at home and abroad, fuelling fears that the world's second-largest economy may be cooling more rapidly than expected just a few months ago.

A stronger dollar also put pressure on metals prices as it makes commodities denominated in the currency more expensive for non-U.S. buyers.

LME trading was subdued due to a week-long holiday in China and a monthly U.S. jobs report, due at 1230 GMT. The data is seen as a gauge of the health of the U.S. economy and could indicate whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest rates this year.

Economists polled by Reuters expect the data to show that 203,000 jobs were added in September.

Three-month zinc eased 0.6 percent to $1,677 per tonne and lead fell the same amount to $1,639. Tin gained 0.7 percent to $15,535 and nickel slipped 0.4 percent to $10,035 a tonne.

Aluminium eased, with the three-month contract losing 0.35 percent to $1,560.5 per tonne. In the previous session, aluminium touched its highest level in more than two weeks at $1,598, before easing later in the session.

