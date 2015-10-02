* Copper stocks in LME approved warehouses lower
* Volumes remained thin, as Chinese holiday quietened
activity
* Coming up: U.S. non-farm payrolls at 1230 GMT
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, Oct 2 Copper was steady on Friday as
falling stocks and output cuts offset a firmer dollar and
worries about weak demand growth in top consumer China.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange held
steady at $5,097.5 per tonne at 1028 GMT. Prices are on course
to rise 1.5 percent this week after recent falls.
Stocks of copper in LME-registered warehouses have fallen
about 14 percent to 319,425 tonnes since late August. In China,
bonded inventories fell 120,000 tonnes through September, Citi
analyst David Wilson said.
"So we're actually beginning to get a copper market that is
beginning to tighten quite significantly," Wilson said.
Analysts also expect prices to be supported by output cuts
in Chile. Collahuasi, the country's second-largest copper mine,
said this week it planned to cut output by 30,000 tonnes.
But offsetting that, copper output in Peru, the world's
third-largest producer, rose 30 percent in August.
Data on Thursday also showed activity in China's vast
factory sector shrank again in September as demand softened at
home and abroad, fuelling fears that the world's second-largest
economy may be cooling more rapidly than expected just a few
months ago.
A stronger dollar also put pressure on metals prices as it
makes commodities denominated in the currency more expensive for
non-U.S. buyers.
LME trading was subdued due to a week-long holiday in China
and a monthly U.S. jobs report, due at 1230 GMT. The data is
seen as a gauge of the health of the U.S. economy and could
indicate whether the U.S. Federal Reserve will raise interest
rates this year.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the data to show that
203,000 jobs were added in September.
Three-month zinc eased 0.6 percent to $1,677 per
tonne and lead fell the same amount to $1,639. Tin
gained 0.7 percent to $15,535 and nickel slipped
0.4 percent to $10,035 a tonne.
Aluminium eased, with the three-month contract
losing 0.35 percent to $1,560.5 per tonne. In the previous
session, aluminium touched its highest level in more than two
weeks at $1,598, before easing later in the session.
