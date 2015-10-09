* Glencore to cut 500,000 T of annual zinc capacity

* Zinc sees biggest single-day gain in six years

* LME week begins in London next week. (Adds comment, detail, updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

MELBOURNE, Oct 9 London zinc surged more than 8 percent on Friday, firing a widespread rally across base metals after top miner Glencore said it would slash its annual output by a third.

Commodities giant Glencore said it will cut 500,000 tonnes of zinc production, or around 4 percent of global supply, in its latest move to withstand weak commodities prices.

The miner, which has already pledged copper and coal production cuts in response to multi-year low prices, fuelled hopes that more miners would defend metals prices by following suit, and setting off a fierce short-covering rally.

"They have certainly come out on the front foot in shuttering capacity, which is obviously a good first step," said analyst Daniel Hynes of ANZ in Sydney.

"(But) we need to see these type of cuts by the wider market."

Zinc's gains lit a fire across the complex. LME lead , which is often mined alongside zinc, surged 5.5 percent, while LME copper, nickel and aluminium all gained more than 4 percent.

The rally in prices is set to be a shot in the arm for the beleaguered metals industry, many of whose members are in transit to London for the industry's biggest week for industrial metals, that officially begins with the London Metal Exchange seminar on Monday.

London Metal Exchange zinc surged 8.5 percent to $1,808 tonne by 0025 GMT, its biggest single-day gain in more than six years.

Shanghai zinc rallied 4.2 percent to 14,400 yuan ($2,270) a tonne.

Traders noted mine supply had already been set to shrink given the closure of MMG's huge Century mine in Australia and Lisheen in Ireland this year.

"Zinc should outperform the other metals now," said one trader in Singapore.

Metals had found early support after minutes of the Federal Reserve's latest meeting led investors to further pare bets that the central bank will hike interest rates this year, keeping funding cheap for metals users and investors.

The U.S. Federal Reserve thought the economy was close to warranting an interest rate hike in September but policymakers wanted firmer evidence a global economic slowdown was not knocking America off course.

Most base metals will face tepid demand in China in 2016 as the economy slows in the world's largest consumer of the commodities used in everything from jet engines to cooking utensils, although there is some hope appetite will strengthen later in the year.

PRICES

Three month LME copper

Most active ShFE copper

Three month LME aluminium

Most active ShFE aluminium

Three month LME zinc

Most active ShFE zinc

Three month LME lead

Most active ShFE lead

Three month LME nickel

Most active ShFE nickel

Three month LME tin

Most active ShFE tin

($1 = 6.3444 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Richard Pullin and Sunil Nair)