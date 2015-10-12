* Copper rises on improved sentiment after Glencore cuts
* Zinc rallies again after 10 pct jump in previous session
* LME week begins in London
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, Oct 12 Copper rose on Monday after
recent production cuts by Glencore boosted sentiment towards
base metals though analysts warned the shift in output may not
be enough to offset weak demand growth in China.
Benchmark three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
climbed 0.8 percent to $5,329.5 a tonne by 1015 GMT,
after nearing Friday's three-week high of $5,356 in early trade.
The metal rose more than 3 percent in the previous session,
swept higher in a broad metals rally triggered by news Glencore
will cut zinc output by 500,000 tonnes, removing about
4 percent of global supply from the market.
"Demand is not coming back from China and (the market) is
standing up to reality and starting to make the necessary cuts,"
said Jens Pedersen, commodities analyst at Danske Bank.
"The market is pricing this in right now, which is adding
some support," he said.
Copper prices have rebounded from six-year lows below $5,000
touched in August, helped partially by planned production cuts.
Glencore said last month it was suspending some copper
operations at its Katanga Mining unit in Democratic
Republic of Congo and Mopani Copper Mines in Zambia for 18
months, removing 400,000 tonnes of cathode from the market.
Prices have also been supported by falling inventories,
which have dropped by more than 18 percent from a peak in late
August. Copper stocks in LME-approved warehouses fell to a
seven-month low of 303,200 tonnes on Monday.
But analysts remained unconvinced that the dip in supply
will offset slowing demand growth from China, which accounts for
nearly half of global copper demand.
"Despite the magnitude of the recent rally, we do not
believe that any data releases or company announcements over the
past two weeks suggest a change in commodity fundamentals,"
Goldman Sachs said in a note.
"In metals markets, announced production cuts still fall far
short of the quantity of metals demand at risk from further
slowdown in China," it said.
Lead rose 1.4 percent to $1,804.5 a tonne, tin
dipped 0.3 percent to $16,095 and nickel rose 2
percent to $10,705 per tonne.
Three-month aluminium gained 0.7 percent, rising to
$1,623.5 a tonne.
LME zinc was up 1.9 percent at $1,870 a tonne, after
having rallied 2.5 percent to $1,881.50 earlier in the session.
The metal soared 10 percent on Friday in its largest single-day
gain in a decade following the Glencore announcement.
The production cutback is expected to push the zinc market
into a deficit of 150,000 tonnes next year from a surplus of
88,000 tonnes in 2015.
