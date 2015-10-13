* Copper slips as mixed China trade data revives concerns
By Mariana Ionova
LONDON, Oct 13 Copper prices slid on Tuesday as
mixed trade data revived fears about China's economy, despite
showing a surge in imports of the metal.
Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange closed
0.8 percent down at $5,273 a tonne, tumbling from near a
three-week high after data showed a sharp drop in Chinese
imports for September.
This weighed on the market, although monthly copper imports
rose by a third to a 20-month high as price differentials and
more shipments ahead of last week's holiday in China boosted
trade. Overall, yearly copper imports were down 5.3 percent.
"It's financial arbitrage rather than fundamental demand,"
said Sergey Raevskiy, metals analyst at SP Angel. "But, year to
date, are still down. And that goes together with the
general turn in Chinese demand."
The dip erased some of the gains from the previous two
sessions, when copper rose 3.5 percent in a broader metals rally
triggered by news that Glencore will cut zinc output by
500,000 tonnes.
The mining giant also said last month that it was suspending
some of its copper operations in the Democratic Republic of
Congo and Zambia for 18 months, removing 400,000 tonnes of
cathode from the market.
Output cuts have recently helped copper prices rebound from
six-year lows below $5,000 touched in August. The metal has been
pressured by concerns about slowing demand growth in China,
which accounts for almost half of global copper consumption.
Weak Chinese data has fuelled expectations for more stimulus
measures, including a potential boost to infrastructure spending
that could support metals demand in the short term.
But overall, analysts expect demand growth to remain
suppressed. The copper market needs to cut a further 250,000
tonnes in 2016-2017 to rebalance, the CRU Group estimates.
"We are expecting a structural slowdown in growth rates,"
said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer. "The metals market
has to adjust to this new normal of slowing Chinese demand
growth."
Codelco, the world's biggest copper producer, echoed this
sentiment when it said on Tuesday that it was bracing for
several difficult years ahead. But the company is not planning
production cuts in order to support the market.
Among other metals, lead fell 1.8 percent to $1,777
a tonne, while tin rose 0.1 percent to $15,900. Nickel
eased 1.6 percent to $10,475 per tonne.
Three-month aluminium closed unchanged at $1,594 a
tonne.
Zinc slid 1.3 percent to $1,820. The metal soared 10
percent on Friday in its largest single-day gain in at least a
decade following the Glencore supply cuts.
