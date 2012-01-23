SINGAPORE, Jan 23 London copper futures fell further away from four-month highs on Monday in subdued trading in Asia, where many markets including China are shut for the Lunar New Year break and the rest cautiously eyeing Greece's next steps to avoid a debt default.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.2 percent to $8,211.25 a tonne by 0105 GMT.

* Copper rose as high as $8,428.50 on Friday, its loftiest since last September, before cutting gains towards the close after data showed China's manufacturing sector was off to a slow start in 2012. The metal still climbed nearly 3 percent last week, its second straight weekly gain.

* Euro zone finance ministers will decide on Monday what terms of a Greek debt restructuring they are ready to accept as part of a second bailout package for Athens after negotiators for private creditors said they could not improve their offer.

* Supply constraints and falling inventories of copper have helped keep copper's losses in check.

* Copper stockpiles monitored by the London Metal Exchange fell to their lowest since October 2009, data showed on Friday, highlighting dwindling supply in a market that some analysts expect to see in deficit this year. LME copper stocks MCU-STOCKS dropped by 2,450 tonnes to 348,750 tonnes.

* Money managers, including hedge funds and other large speculators, switched to a net long position in copper during the week of Jan. 17, reversing a long-standing bearish bet in the metal in place since late September 2011.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro started the week in Asia with a negative tone as investors turned wary after Athens and its creditors failed to agree on a debt swap deal that is vital to avert a chaotic default for Greece.

* U.S. stocks posted their best week since Christmas, even with a mixed finish on Friday after strong earnings from tech bellwethers IBM and Intel contrasted with Google's disappointing report.

* U.S. crude futures fell to the lowest in more than a month in early Asian trade on Monday on concerns over demand growth as markets await the outcome of a tense race by Greece with its creditors to avoid a messy default.

Base metals prices at 0105 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8211.25 -13.75 -0.17 8.04 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60720 160 +0.26 9.68 HG COPPER MAR2 373.50 -1.00 -0.27 8.70 LME Alum 2218.00 3.00 +0.14 9.80 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16395 30 +0.18 3.47 LME Zinc 2013.75 1.75 +0.09 9.15 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15855 195 +1.25 7.16 LME Nickel 20450.00 0.00 +0.00 9.30 LME Lead 2175.00 -9.00 -0.41 6.88 SHFE PB FUT 16120.00 120.00 +0.75 5.46 LME Tin 21850.00 0.00 +0.00 13.80 LME/Shanghai arb^ 122

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; editing by Miral Fahmy)