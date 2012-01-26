KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 London copper rose for a second day on Thursday as a pledge by the U.S. Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low bolstered investor expectations that demand for commodities will increase.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.8 percent at $8,449.75 a tonne by 0126 GMT, extending gains from the previous session. Prices have risen 2.7 percent this week, set for a third week of gains.

* The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed this week for the Lunar New Year holiday.

* Copper climbed to a 4-month peak of $8,475 per tonne late on Wednesday, building on the strength of its 2012 risk-on rally after the Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low through 2014.

* The world refined copper market stood in a 296,000-tonne deficit during the first 10 months of last year, down from a deficit of 439,000 tonnes in the January to October period in 2010, an industry report showed on Monday.

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar steadied in early Asian trade on Thursday, giving back some of its gains against the yen but paring losses against other rivals after a more-dovish-than-expected outcome to the Federal Reserve's latest meeting pressured it overnight.

* Asian shares and the euro firmed on Thursday after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it would keep interest rates low for a longer-than-expected period, providing ample liquidity to help spur growth.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 1530 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly 2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Dec 2011 Base metals prices at 0126 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8449.75 65.75 +0.78 11.18 HG COPPER MAR2 383.80 0.85 +0.22 11.70 LME Alum 2266.75 14.75 +0.65 12.22 LME Zinc 2170.00 -5.00 -0.23 17.62 LME Nickel 21000.00 60.00 +0.29 12.24 LME Lead 2275.00 -7.00 -0.31 11.79 LME Tin 22500.00 50.00 +0.22 17.19 COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Reporting by Jane Lee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)