KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 27 Copper fell from a
four-month high on Friday, but prices were on track for their
third straight week of gains with the prospect of additional
U.S. stimulus measures supporting sentiment.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
lost 0.6 percent to $8,540.25 a tonne by 0115 GMT, reversing
some of the previous session's 2.5 percent gain. The metal is
headed for an almost 4 percent increase this week.
* The Shanghai Futures Exchange is closed this week for the
Lunar New Year holiday.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke said earlier this
week the U.S. central bank was ready to offer the economy
additional stimulus after it announced it would likely keep
interest rates near zero until at least late 2014.
* Japanese copper smelters are talking with miners in Canada
and elsewhere on copper term processing fees for 2012, aiming to
clinch fees of over $63.5 a tonne and 6.35 cent a pound after
breaking up talks with global miner BHP .
* Freeport-McMoRan Copper & Gold is loading two
ships at its Indonesian port, sources said on Thursday, in a
fresh sign that work at the world's second-largest copper mine
is returning to normal after a three-month strike.
* Anglo American posted a rise in quarterly output
for its key commodities, with iron ore up and copper boosted by
a ramped-up Los Bronces mine in Chile.
* Two of the world's biggest iron ore carriers are due to
arrive in the Philippines for the first time next month,
shipping data showed, as Brazilian mining giant Vale
looks to use the country as an alternative base to reach Chinese
ports.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro held onto most recent hefty gains against the
dollar on Friday, after hitting a five-week high, as the Fed's
pledge to keep rates near zero for the next three years
encouraged carry trades funded in dollars.
* A broad asset rally inspired by the U.S. Federal Reserve's
pledge to keep rates low paused on Friday, as investors sought
to gauge how sustainable the burst of optimism will be while
waiting for the outcome of crucial Greek debt talks.
* A month-long rally on Wall Street appears to be sputtering
as stocks slipped on Thursday in what investors called a
possible warning of weakness ahead.
* Greece and its private creditors will continue talks on
debt restructuring on Friday with the aim of sealing an
agreement within a few days after making progress on Thursday.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
Chevron Corp earnings Q4
0900 EZ Money-M3 3m moving av Dec 2011
1330 U.S. GDP Q4
2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly
Base metals prices at 0115 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8540.25 -49.75 -0.58 12.37
HG COPPER MAR2 387.80 -2.35 -0.60 12.86
LME Alum 2269.75 -6.25 -0.27 12.36
LME Zinc 2195.00 -10.00 -0.45 18.97
LME Nickel 21550.00 -50.00 -0.23 15.18
LME Lead 2320.00 -5.00 -0.22 14.00
LME Tin 24005.00 0.00 +0.00 25.03
COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus
SHFE third month
