* LME copper heads for 11 pct gain in Jan

* Euro zone debt crisis worries blunt Asian demand optimism

* Coming Up: U.S. consumer confidence; 1500 GMT (Updates prices)

By Jane Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 31 London copper was steady on Tuesday as investors focused on the funding needs of Greece and Portugal, after two days of decline that have brought the metal back from a four-month high.

Strong economic data from the United States and a promise by the Federal Reserve to keep interest rates low until 2014 pushed copper towards its biggest monthly gain in three months, but worries about Greece's ability to reach a deal on its debt and soaring yields on Portuguese bonds undermined some of the optimism.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.5 percent to $8,468.75 a tonne by 0723 GMT, after its biggest decline in more than a week in the previous session. The metal is headed for an 11 percent gain in January.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.5 percent to 60,620 yuan ($9,600) a tonne.

"Copper is a bellwether for global growth and any sort of negative macro themes will mean copper will be pressured," said Natalie Robertson, a commodity strategist at ANZ Investment Bank in Melbourne.

"The market's still very much watching what's happening in Greece and now Portugal is starting to come back into the picture. That's quite a worry."

Portugal's 10-year government bond yield topped 17 percent on Monday, its highest since the euro was launched, stoking fears that Lisbon may become the next Athens in needing a second bailout to avoid bankruptcy.

Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said negotiators had made "significant progress" on talks for a debt swap deal between the government and private bond holders, with the aim of having a definitive agreement by the end of this week.

J.P. Morgan cut its price forecasts for base metals for 2012 as price gains so far this year aren't sustainable, the investment bank said.

Offsetting the grim picture in Europe, the IMF's top official for Asia and the Pacific said Asian economies remain "generally resilient" in the face of global financial turmoil and a growing debt crisis in the euro zone.

In northern Chile, workers of a union at Teck Resources Ltd's mid-sized Quebrada Blanca copper mine are poised to strike after labor contract talks with the mining company broke down, a union leader said on Monday. Base metals prices at 0723 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8468.75 39.75 +0.47 11.43 SHFE CU FUT APR2 60620 300 +0.50 9.50 HG COPPER MAR2 385.00 2.35 +0.61 12.05 LME Alum 2293.50 14.50 +0.64 13.54 SHFE AL FUT APR2 16305 30 +0.18 2.90 LME Zinc 2125.00 1.00 +0.05 15.18 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16065 125 +0.78 8.58 LME Nickel 21350.00 45.00 +0.21 14.11 LME Lead 2278.00 13.00 +0.57 11.94 SHFE PB FUT 16160.00 40.00 +0.25 5.72 LME Tin 24100.00 125.00 +0.52 25.52 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1927

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3310 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Michael Urquhart)