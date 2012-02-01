* Shanghai, London price spreads flag limp China demand
* Goldman Sachs closes out long copper position
* Coming up: European PMIs, US Factory ISM, construction
spending
(Recasts, adds details, updates prices)
By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI, Feb 1 London copper traded
steady on Wednesday, underpinned by Chinese data that reinforced
Beijing's commitment to economic growth, but gains were capped
ahead of data expected to show European and U.S. economies got
off to a slow start in 2012.
Two separate surveys of Chinese manufacturing activity
showed stuttering growth in the world's second largest economy.
A government survey indicated a slight upturn in production in
January, but a private sector report suggested factory activity
shrank for a third month.
Taken together, they suggest that Beijing's pro-growth
policies will remain in place in the coming months, which
broadly lends support to industrial metals by freeing up cash
for consumers.
"The China PMI probably prevented an earlier and bigger sell
off. Before the PMIs, the mood seemed to be a bit more risk-off
-- the dollar has been stronger the last few days -- but there's
a lot of data noise today and people are just taking a prudent
approach," Singapore-based analyst Nick Trevethan of ANZ said.
"The market had been waiting to see what would happen when
the Chinese came back but they didn't leap in with both feet,
which has given people a reason to be cautious. There is pent up
buying out there -- but not at these prices," he added.
Chinese businesses reopened on Monday after a week-long
Lunar New Year holiday.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $8,320 at 0319 GMT, flat against Tuesday's close,
having hit 4-month highs of $8,679.50 a tonne on Friday. Copper
posted gains of 9.5 percent in January.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was down by 0.9 percent to 59,730 yuan
a tonne.
Traders said investors were also wary ahead of manufacturing
data releases from the United States and Europe, which are
likely to show that demand remained slow in January.
China is the world's biggest copper consumer, accounting for
around 40 percent of refined demand last year, and global
markets have been watching, mostly in vain, for signs that
Chinese buyers are returning to the market.
London copper remains almost $375 more expensive than
Shanghai copper on a cash basis, denting the allure of imports
to China, while the front month Shanghai contract remains at a
steep discount to the most-actively traded third month contract,
reflecting a lack of nearby demand.
Goldman Sachs also said it had closed its long copper trade
and took profit on Monday, saying the rally in the LME copper
price has moved ahead of current
fundamentals.
A South American metals merchant that exports copper cathode
to China said he expected Chinese orders to come in next week.
"On the physical side, things have yet to pick up yet,
although we have heard from clients in China that we should
prepare for some purchase orders come next Monday.
"We have booked one small cargo of non-registered Cathode
at a flat premium (for) major Chinese ports," the merchant said.
Copper prices are also likely to gain support from a looming
strike by workers of one union at Teck Resources Ltd's Chilean
Quebrada Blanca mine, which produced 86,200 tonnes of copper in
2010. The workers have ratified strike action after contract
negotiations with the firm broke down, a union leader said late
on Tuesday.
A labor stoppage at Quebrada Blanca would come on the heels
of a wave of mining strikes last year which battered output in
top copper producer Chile.
In other metals, a cold snap in Europe has come too late to
kick-start demand for battery material lead after a
milder-than-usual start to winter in the Northern hemisphere
dampened demand in the first quarter.
Base metals prices at 0331 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8319.50 -0.50 -0.01 9.47
SHFE CU FUT APR2 59760 -860 -1.42 7.95
HG COPPER MAR2 378.00 -1.00 -0.26 10.01
LME Alum 2246.00 7.00 +0.31 11.19
SHFE AL FUT APR2 16240 -65 -0.40 2.49
LME Zinc 2092.75 -13.25 -0.63 13.43
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15935 -130 -0.81 7.71
LME Nickel 20550.00 -305.00 -1.46 9.83
LME Lead 2198.00 -15.00 -0.68 8.01
SHFE PB FUT 16045.00 -115.00 -0.71 4.97
LME Tin 24050.00 -295.00 -1.21 25.26
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1613
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Miral Fahmy)