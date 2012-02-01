* Shanghai, London price spreads flag limp China demand
By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI, Feb 1 London copper eased on
Wednesday ahead of data expected to show European and U.S.
economies got off to a slow start in 2012, although Chinese data
that reinforced Beijing's commitment to economic growth
cushioned prices.
China's factory sector expanded slightly in January,
confounding expectations for a contraction and supporting hopes
the world's second-biggest economy will avoid a hard landing, a
government purchasing managers' index showed.
A similar HSBC survey showed the sector contracting the
least in three months, further backing the view that a downturn
in manufacturing may be bottoming out as the government adopts
modest measures to support growth.
Taken together, they suggest that Beijing's pro-growth
policies will remain in place in the coming months, which
broadly lends support to industrial metals by freeing up cash
for consumers.
"The China PMI probably prevented an earlier and bigger sell
off. Before the PMIs, the mood seemed to be a bit more risk-off
-- the dollar has been stronger the last few days -- but there's
a lot of data noise today and people are just taking a prudent
approach," Singapore-based analyst Nick Trevethan of ANZ said.
"The market had been waiting to see what would happen when
the Chinese came back but they didn't leap in with both feet,
which has given people a reason to be cautious. There is pent up
buying out there -- but not at these prices," he added.
Chinese businesses reopened on Monday after a week-long
Lunar New Year holiday.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
traded at $8,283.75 at 0657 GMT, down 0.3 percent against
Tuesday's close, having hit 4-month highs of $8,679.50 a tonne
on Friday. Copper posted gains of 9.5 percent in January.
The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange was down by 0.9 percent to 59,730 yuan
a tonne.
Traders said investors were also wary ahead of manufacturing
data releases from the United States and Europe, which are
likely to show that demand remained slow in January.
China is the world's biggest copper consumer, accounting for
around 40 percent of refined demand last year, and global
markets have been watching, mostly in vain, for signs that
Chinese buyers are returning to the market.
London copper remains almost $375 more expensive than
Shanghai copper on a cash basis, denting the allure of imports
to China, while the front month Shanghai contract remains at a
steep discount to the most-actively traded third month contract,
reflecting a lack of nearby demand.
Goldman Sachs also said it had closed its long copper trade
and took profit on Monday, saying the rally in the LME copper
price has moved ahead of current
fundamentals.
A South American metals merchant that exports copper cathode
to China said he expected Chinese orders to come in next week.
"On the physical side, things have yet to pick up yet,
although we have heard from clients in China that we should
prepare for some purchase orders come next Monday.
"We have booked one small cargo of non-registered Cathode
at a flat premium (for) major Chinese ports," the merchant said.
Copper prices are also likely to gain support from a looming
strike by workers of one union at Teck Resources Ltd's Chilean
Quebrada Blanca mine, which produced 86,200 tonnes of copper in
2010. The workers have ratified strike action after contract
negotiations with the firm broke down, a union leader said late
on Tuesday.
A labor stoppage at Quebrada Blanca would come on the heels
of a wave of mining strikes last year which battered output in
top copper producer Chile.
In other metals, BHP Billiton will cut
staff and reduce mine activity at its Nickel West unit in
Australia in response to weak prices and the impact of a strong
Australian dollar, the company said on Wednesday.
Overall nickel production was unlikely to change since the
company will draw on existing stockpiles of nickel concentrate
to make up for the shortfall while operating at the reduced
level, the spokeswoman said.
Base metals prices at 0657 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8285.00 -35.00 -0.42 9.01
SHFE CU FUT APR2 59490 -1130 -1.86 7.46
HG COPPER MAR2 376.55 -2.45 -0.65 9.59
LME Alum 2236.00 -3.00 -0.13 10.69
SHFE AL FUT APR2 16230 -75 -0.46 2.43
LME Zinc 2073.50 -32.50 -1.54 12.38
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15765 -300 -1.87 6.56
LME Nickel 20582.00 -273.00 -1.31 10.01
LME Lead 2195.25 -17.75 -0.80 7.87
SHFE PB FUT 15995.00 -165.00 -1.02 4.65
LME Tin 23850.00 -495.00 -2.03 24.22
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1639
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Miral Fahmy)