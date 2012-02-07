* Markets watching developments in Greece for direction
* LME-ShFE copper spreads unchanged, flag weak China demand
* Coming up: Efsf's Regling to deliver speech, London at
1210 GMT
By Melanie Burton
SHANGHAI, Feb 7 London copper eased on
Tuesday on sluggish post-holiday purchases from top consumer
China but investors betting on a bailout deal for Greece, and
growing hopes of a global economic recovery, buttressed prices.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell
0.35 percent to $8,470 a tonne by 0308 GMT, clawing back some
losses from the previous session when it slipped by almost one
percent. Copper hit a one week-high of $8,598.50 on Friday and
rose for the fourth consecutive week last week.
The most-traded copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange (ShFE) edged down half a percent to 60,220 yuan
a tonne.
"It's all Greek related right now, there's nothing
fundamentally to move the markets in terms of Chinese demand,"
U.S.-based analyst Ed Meir of INTL-FC Stone said.
"Markets will discount some sort of agreement and the firmer
tone will probably carry on until we have the next big shoe drop
-- the Chinese trade data for January could be significant," he
added.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel told Greece on Monday to
make up its mind fast on accepting the painful terms for a new
EU/IMF bailout, but the country's political leaders responded by
delaying their decision for yet another day.
On the demand side, Chinese trade data is due later this
week, with markets keeping a close eye on copper imports which
hit a record high in December, when arbitrage and financing
opportunities burnished the metal's appeal.
China is the world's largest copper consumer, and monthly
import figures have been climbing since June 2011.
But imports are expected to be weaker in January in part due
to Lunar New Year holidays and as slower manufacturing weakened
demand. How much weaker will be a key point watched by the
market, given signs of sluggish post-holiday consumption.
"It's all very dull. The spreads are still rubbish, the arb
is well and truly closed. Premiums are soft," a trader at a
Western bank based in Singapore said.
The trader was talking about the ShFE copper forward curve,
where front month prices remain at a steep discount to third
month prices, and the price differential between LME and ShFE
copper, which makes imports unprofitable at the moment.
Analysts also said a lack of consumer interest added to any
fresh worries over European debt could fuel a correction in
prices which many believe have outrun fundamentals for now.
"The latest data from the Shanghai Futures Exchange showed
that inventories have continued to increase rapidly and physical
premiums are easing as well," Credit Suisse Private Banking said
in a note.
"Sentiment could turn out to be fairly shaky in the
days ahead."
In metals news, Rio Tinto's lockout of workers at
its Alcan division's big Alma aluminum smelter in northern
Quebec looks set to drag on, and the company said on Monday that
no talks were scheduled.
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0308 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8470.00 -30.00 -0.35 11.45
SHFE CU FUT APR2 60220 -310 -0.51 8.78
HG COPPER MAR2 384.85 -1.60 -0.41 12.01
LME Alum 2222.00 0.00 +0.00 10.00
SHFE AL FUT APR2 16155 -60 -0.37 1.96
LME Zinc 2124.75 -6.25 -0.29 15.16
SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16060 -135 -0.83 8.55
LME Nickel 21400.00 -295.00 -1.36 14.38
LME Lead 2185.00 4.00 +0.18 7.37
SHFE PB FUT 16165.00 -80.00 -0.49 5.76
LME Tin 24499.00 -1.00 -0.00 27.60
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2293
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Miral Fahmy)