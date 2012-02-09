SHANGHAI, Feb 9 London copper was steady on Thursday, holding near this year's peak, after a slight uptick in inflation from top copper consumer China, while investors waited for a resolution on Greece's bailout deal for further trading cues.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.2 percent to $8,560 a tonne by 0146 GMT, having gained more than a percent in the previous session. Copper hit a peak of $8,679.50 at the end of January -- highest since September -- and has climbed more than 12 percent so far this year.

* The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.50 percent to 61,080 yuan a tonne.

* Greek political leaders failed early on Thursday to sign off on a tough reform and austerity programme, the price of a new international bailout for the nation, but Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said they would try to strike a deal within hours.

* China's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.5 percent in January versus 4.1 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, well ahead of market forecasts.

* Demand for U.S. and Canadian aluminum products, measured as shipments from domestic producers plus imports, fell 0.4 percent in November 2011 versus November 2010, and slipped 8 percent from October, according to an aluminum industry group's latest report.

* Financial haven Switzerland risks a fresh hit to its reputation from the proposed mega-merger between opaque commodities giants Glencore and Xstrata, left wing groups warned.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro dipped in early Asian trade on Thursday after Greek political parties concluded marathon negotiations with the issue of pension cuts left unresolved, though hopes that a deal will soon be reached limited the damage.

* Shares and the euro struggled on Thursday, as sentiment grew cautious after Greek political leaders said talks would continue to resolve one remaining issue standing in the way of a deal on a bailout package, which is crucial to avoiding a debt default.

DATA/EVENTS

0930 - UK Industrial Output for December

1200 - Bank Of England Rate Decision

1245 - European Central Bank Rate Decision

1330 - European Central Bank News Conference

1330 - U.S. Weekly Jobless Claims

1500 - Wholesale Inventories For December

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0146 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8560.00 -20.00 -0.23 12.63 SHFE CU FUT APR2 61080 -310 -0.50 10.33 HG COPPER MAR2 389.10 -1.85 -0.47 13.24 LME Alum 2258.75 5.75 +0.26 11.82 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16305 -50 -0.31 2.90 LME Zinc 2119.25 4.25 +0.20 14.86 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16175 -95 -0.58 9.33 LME Nickel 21580.00 80.00 +0.37 15.34 LME Lead 2189.00 8.00 +0.37 7.57 SHFE PB FUT 16170.00 -70.00 -0.43 5.79 LME Tin 25395.00 -5.00 -0.02 32.27 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1992

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Himani Sarkar)