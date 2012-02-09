* Signs of small pick up in China spot market

* China CPI above expectations, driven by rising food costs

* China CPI above expectations, driven by rising food costs

By Melanie Burton

SHANGHAI, Feb 9 London copper was steady on Thursday, holding near this year's peak after data showed a rise in inflation in top copper consumer China, while investors waited for a resolution on Greece's bailout deal for further trading cues.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was flat at $8,564 a tonne by 0325 GMT, having gained more than a percent in the previous session. Copper hit a peak of $8,679.50 at the end of January -- the highest since September -- and has climbed more than 12 percent so far this year.

The most-traded April copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 0.21 percent to 61,260 yuan a tonne.

"Inflation data was a little higher than expected but it shouldn't affect China's easing policy stance. There may be some positive implications for metals if China addresses imported inflation through its exchange rate," said Singapore-based strategist Nick Trevethan of ANZ.

Trevethan said investors may be buying more copper because they believe China may ease restrictions on the residential housing market.

But he said that any real demand boost would be relatively modest because the residential market accounted for a small part of the construction sector as a whole.

Instead, LME prices were trading ahead of fundamentals, as investors sought risky assets on prospects of an impending debt deal for Greece.

"Some speculators may be bingeing on copper on optimism about Greece. Our longer term view is that the dollar is going to ease. If you're buying metal now, and planning on sitting on it for a while, then that may be part of a broader play on the dollar," Trevethan added.

China's annual inflation rate accelerated to 4.5 percent in January versus 4.1 percent in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Thursday, well ahead of market forecasts.

In Europe, Greek political leaders failed early on Thursday to sign off on a tough reform and austerity programme, the price of a new international bailout for the nation, but Prime Minister Lucas Papademos said they would try to strike a deal within hours.

There were signs of a nascent pick up in China's spot copper market, with the discount on domestic copper narrowing to around 200 yuan, from between 500-300 yuan before the Lunar New Year break, one trader said.

But signals were mixed in the futures markets, with the price differential between London and Shanghai narrowing on a cash basis, with the Shanghai futures curve suggesting nearby demand remains slack.

In other metals, LME tin prices fell nearly 4 percent on profit-taking after hitting six-month peaks on Wednesday. Prices were cushioned by news that shipments out of top exporter Indonesia fell 27 percent on the year.

Nickel prices also moderated from five-month highs on Thursday. A month-long rally in nickel prices risks running out of steam as import demand from top consumer China eases due to a well supplied market and a lack of appetite in Europe saps demand for stainless steel.

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0324 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8584.00 4.00 +0.05 12.95 SHFE CU FUT APR2 61260 -130 -0.21 10.66 HG COPPER MAR2 390.20 -0.75 -0.19 13.56 LME Alum 2258.75 5.75 +0.26 11.82 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16300 -55 -0.34 2.87 LME Zinc 2120.00 5.00 +0.24 14.91 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 16145 -125 -0.77 9.12 LME Nickel 21550.00 50.00 +0.23 15.18 LME Lead 2195.00 14.00 +0.64 7.86 SHFE PB FUT 16100.00 -140.00 -0.86 5.33 LME Tin 24400.00 -1000.00 -3.94 27.08 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1992

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Miral Fahmy)