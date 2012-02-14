* Traders report rise in copper enquires but no new buys

* BHP, Rio Tinto approve plans for Escondida expansion

By Melanie Burton

SHANGHAI, Feb 14 London copper was almost unchanged on Tuesday after a two-session losing streak, as investors took a cautious stance over Greece's approval of harsh austerity measures and traders noted scant buying from top consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange traded at $8,403 a tonne by 0657 GMT, down 0.26 percent from Monday's close, and retreating from modest gains early in the session. Prices have slipped by nearly 4 percent from 5-month peaks of $8,765 a tonne reached last week.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.04 percent to 60,140 yuan ($9,600) a tonne.

Sharemarkets and the euro were showing some signs of risk aversion on scepticism that Greece's harsh austerity measures will be implemented and after ratings agency Moody's downgraded several smaller European nations and placed others like France and Britain on watch.

But the impact on metals was cushioned by copper's recent price decline, said Nick Trevethan, senior commodities strategist at Australia and New Zealand Bank.

"You've seen a decent fall in prices in the last few days," he said. "It's getting a little more attractive for Chinese purchases, although it's still bit high for them to leap in with both feet."

China is the world's biggest copper consumer, accounting for around 40 percent of refined demand.

A Shanghai-based trader reported an increase in the number of copper enquiries, but said that so far there hadn't been any concrete business.

Greece has admitted it still faces a tough job in persuading the European Union and IMF to save it from bankruptcy even after parliament approved savage extra budget cuts, provoking a night of looting and burning in central Athens.

Also tempering risk appetite, rating agency Moody's warned on Monday it may cut the triple-A ratings of France, the United Kingdom and Austria while it downgraded the ratings of Italy, Portugal, Spain, Slovakia, Slovenia and Malta.

"We think that any weakness in Chinese consumption is likely to be short-lived, given recent indications that global growth is stabilizing," Credit Suisse Private Banking said in a note.

News that the copper supply bottleneck may widen more than expected in the medium term was having little effect on metals.

BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto have raised their bets on global copper demand, approving plans for a $4.5-billion expansion of the massive Escondida mine in Chile, while BHP plans to reopen a U.S. copper mine idled three years ago.

A median forecast of analysts in a Reuters poll showed the copper market deficit narrowing to 12,000 tonnes by the end of 2013 from 101,000 tonnes this year.

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0657 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8403.00 -22.00 -0.26 10.57 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60140 -630 -1.04 8.63 HG COPPER MAR2 382.50 -1.45 -0.38 11.32 LME Alum 2204.75 -6.25 -0.28 9.15 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16215 -75 -0.46 2.34 LME Zinc 2062.00 -13.00 -0.63 11.76 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15825 -170 -1.06 6.96 LME Nickel 20390.00 -160.00 -0.78 8.98 LME Lead 2115.00 0.00 +0.00 3.93 SHFE PB FUT 15885.00 -205.00 -1.27 3.93 LME Tin 24849.00 -151.00 -0.60 29.42 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1984

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.2971 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Michael Perry)