* Weaker dollar helps push up metals prices

* China physical copper business remains slow - trader

* Coming up: U.S. Industrial Production for Jan at 1415 GMT (Adds analyst, trader comment, detail, updates prices)

By Melanie Burton

SHANGHAI, Feb 15 London copper rose on Wednesday after falling for three sessions, as the dollar fell and markets waited for Greece's final steps to implement a debt deal and avert a messy default, but lack of buying from China capped gains.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.66 percent to $8,470.50 a tonne by 0251 GMT, paring losses from the previous session. Copper has been falling since it hit a five-month high of $8,765 a tonne last week. However, it is still up more than 10 percent so far this year.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange traded up 1.08 percent at 60,730 yuan a tonne.

"The Greece saga is just dragging and dragging -- there's no sense of closure and this week we're going to see more of the same," metals analyst Edward Meir at INTL FCStone said.

"The markets are shifting their focus away from Greece, which is almost discounted, and they're looking now more to China. January imports were down and February are also likely to be down. It doesn't look that hot over there right now."

Euro zone finance ministers dropped plans on Tuesday for a special face-to-face meeting on Greece's new international bailout, saying political party chiefs in Athens had failed to provide the required commitment to reform.

In China, the world's top copper consumer, demand has yet to pick up after its week-long Lunar New Year holidays late in January, in part due to lower order visibility on products for export to debt-laden Western economies.

January's total imports were 18.7 percent lower compared to a record high of 508,942 tonnes in December 2011, as public holidays slowed trade. Refined copper imports for January will be announced next week.

China is likely to import less refined copper from the spot market in February and March due to plentiful stocks and weak demand which are also weighing on Shanghai prices, industry sources said earlier this week.

"China's physical market is very soft. There's a few cheeky bids around where people are happy to pick up things at low premiums, but it doesn't mean the business is actually happening," said a trader based in Singapore.

The dollar was softer against a basket of currencies on Wednesday and also weaker against the euro.

A stronger dollar tempers demand for commodities which become more expensive for holders of other currencies.

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0251 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8470.50 55.50 +0.66 11.45 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60730 650 +1.08 9.70 HG COPPER MAR2 384.90 3.45 +0.90 12.02 LME Alum 2243.00 28.00 +1.26 11.04 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16245 30 +0.19 2.52 LME Zinc 2062.00 30.00 +1.48 11.76 SHFE ZN FUT APR2 15995 60 +0.38 8.11 LME Nickel 20374.00 224.00 +1.11 8.89 LME Lead 2103.00 28.50 +1.37 3.34 SHFE PB FUT 15930.00 60.00 +0.38 4.22 LME Tin 24750.00 400.00 +1.64 28.91 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1961

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months (Reporting by Melanie Burton; Editing by Sugita Katyal)