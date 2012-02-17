SINGAPORE, Feb 17 Copper prices rose on Friday, with London futures gaining more than 1 percent and snapping a five-day losing streak, on optimism that debt-laden Greece would secure a second bailout next week to avert a default.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange climbed 1.3 percent to $8,406.25 a tonne by 0124 GMT, after touching a three-week trough on Thursday.

* If copper builds on its gains, it could avoid falling for a second straight week. So far, copper is down less than 1 percent for the week.

* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 1.5 percent to 60,100 yuan a tonne.

* Optimism is growing that Greece has finally done enough to secure a second bailout after it set out extra budget savings, boosting commodities and equities.

* More evidence of a sustained recovery momentum in the U.S. economy is also lending support. U.S. data released on Thursday showed jobless claims falling to a near four-year low, solid growth in factory activity in the Mid-Atlantic area and a faster-than-expected rise in housing starts.

* Freeport McMoRan Copper & Gold Inc said it wants to extend its contract with Indonesia's government to enable it to run the world's second-biggest copper mine beyond 2021.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro clung to overnight gains in Asia, having risen on hopes that Greece was close to clinching a second bailout package, while improved risk appetite knocked the yen lower across the board.

* The S&P 500 hit a nine-month high on Thursday, fueled by strong U.S. economic data and increased hopes for a deal on a Greek bailout next week.

* U.S. crude futures held steady above $102 per barrel, supported by concerns about supply disruptions from Iran and hopes that an agreement on the Greece debt bailout plan would be reached next week.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1330 U.S. CPI Jan

1500 U.S. Leading indicators Jan

2030 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data Weekly

Base metals prices at 0124 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8406.25 106.25 +1.28 10.61 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60100 890 +1.50 8.56 HG COPPER MAR2 382.30 3.20 +0.84 11.26 LME Alum 2185.00 25.00 +1.16 8.17 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16175 50 +0.31 2.08 LME Zinc 2007.00 29.00 +1.47 8.78 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15700 95 +0.61 6.12 LME Nickel 20150.00 250.00 +1.26 7.70 LME Lead 2040.00 25.00 +1.24 0.25 SHFE PB FUT 15660.00 65.00 +0.42 2.45 LME Tin 24350.00 345.00 +1.44 26.82 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1874

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)