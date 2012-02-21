SINGAPORE, Feb 21 London copper futures
edged higher for a second day on Tuesday, spurred by hopes
Greece will soon clinch a second bailout deal although gains
looked tentative amid slow demand from top consumer China.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.8 percent to $8,301.75 a tonne by 0112 GMT, extending
Monday's modest gains.
* LME copper ended a six-day losing streak in the previous
session as investors cheered China's first bank reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) cut this year, joining global
counterparts in easing credit conditions to spur its economy.
* While many expected the cut to happen as early as January,
it nevertheless showed China's resolve to ensure a soft landing
for its economy. Another RRR reduction is seen in the second
quarter, but unless China loosens its grip on its property
market, analysts are unsure whether RRR cuts would be enough to
boost demand, particularly for industrial metals.
* In a sign Chinese demand remains slack, copper stocks in
warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange jumped to
their highest in nearly a decade last week.
* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange gained 0.4 percent to 59,570 yuan a
tonne.
* Euro zone finance ministers moved towards approving a
second bailout for debt-laden Greece that would resolve Athens'
immediate repayment needs but seems unlikely to revive the
nation's shattered economy.
MARKETS NEWS
* The euro slipped from a one-week high with hopes that euro
zone policymakers would approve a bailout for Greece eclipsed by
concerns of more uphill battles for Europe to fix its economy.
* U.S. crude rose above $104 per barrel on Tuesday, less
than a dollar away from a nine-month high hit the previous day,
as a cut in Iranian oil supply to Europe and an imminent
approval for a Greek bailout by the euro zone supported prices.
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0700 - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council Meeting in
Brussels
1330 - Chicago Fed National Activity Index for January
Base metals prices at 0112 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8301.75 66.25 +0.80 9.23
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 59570 230 +0.39 7.60
HG COPPER MAR2 376.70 5.90 +1.59 9.63
LME Alum 2190.00 11.00 +0.50 8.42
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16160 25 +0.15 1.99
LME Zinc 2003.75 21.75 +1.10 8.60
SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15680 75 +0.48 5.98
LME Nickel 19920.00 170.00 +0.86 6.47
LME Lead 2075.00 24.00 +1.17 1.97
SHFE PB FUT 15740.00 55.00 +0.35 2.98
LME Tin 23525.00 0.00 +0.00 22.53
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1635
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)