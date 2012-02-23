SINGAPORE, Feb 23 London copper edged lower for a second day on Thursday as worries over a faltering euro zone economy and a weak manufacturing sector in top copper consumer China made it difficult for investors to stretch this year's rally.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased $6.50 to $8,428.50 a tonne by 0112 GMT, extending marginal losses on Wednesday.

* Fresh evidence that the euro zone could slip into recession along with a continued contraction in China's manufacturing sector would make it hard for economy-sensitive copper to sustain or even keep its near 11 percent gain year to date.

* Surveys of purchasing managers showed unexpectedly weak activity in the euro zone's most powerful economy, Germany, and in France. That weakness was echoed in China, where a preliminary purchasing managers' survey showed export orders falling the most in eight months.

* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange slipped 0.2 percent to 60,350 yuan ($9,600) a tonne.

* Countering poor data in Europe and China, U.S. home resales rose to a 1-1/2-year high in January, pushing the supply of properties on the market to the lowest level in almost seven years in a hopeful sign for the housing sector.

* Expectations of a global copper production deficit are supporting prices but it is unclear when demand will rise, said Germany's Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper producer.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro stayed firm in Asia on Thursday even after PMI surveys suggested the euro zone might slide back into recession and amid lingering doubts over Greece's recently hard-won bailout deal.

* Banks led U.S. stocks lower on Wednesday as the S&P 500 stalled near a 10-month-high after signs of weak European business activity rekindled concerns about a recession overseas.

* U.S. crude oil futures eased after industry data showed that U.S. crude stockpiles rose much more than expected last week.

