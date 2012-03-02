SINGAPORE, March 2 London copper drifted lower on Friday as investors locked in some gains after the metal rebounded in the previous session on better than forecast factory data out of top copper user China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to $8,608 a tonne by 0118 GMT. Copper is heading for its second straight weekly gain, although at less than 1 percent so far, it would be the smallest since early February.

* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1 percent to 60,890 yuan ($9,700) a tonne, tracking the LME's gains in the previous session.

* China's official purchasing managers' index rose to 51.0 in February from 50.5 in January, as new export orders for big firms bounced back, data showed on Thursday.

* While Chinese manufacturing is growing, factory activity cooled in the United States in February and consumer spending was flat for a third straight month in January, suggesting the economy lost more steam early this year than expected.

* Manufacturing activity in the euro zone continued to contract although the International Monetary Fund said the probability of a sharp global slowdown had eased due to recent policy measures adopted in the euro zone to tackle its debt crisis.

* Chinese refined copper importers have delayed some February-March shipments and diverted some arriving shipments to South Korea due to weak demand in top copper consumer China, raising availability in the global market, traders said.

* Two aluminium buyers in Japan have agreed second-quarter premiums of $115 per tonne to be paid to producers, slightly higher than for the current quarter, while most other Japanese firms are still negotiating for lower premiums, two sources directly involved in the matter said.

MARKETS NEWS

* The euro was on the backfoot in Asia, having fallen to one-week lows against the greenback and other currencies in a move seen likely to continue after this week's massive cash injection by the European Central Bank.

* U.S. stocks rose on Thursday, moving back to 2008 highs, after a jump in bank shares and further upbeat data on the labor market, though sharp gains in oil prices limited the advance.

* U.S. crude futures were steady on Friday, off a near 10-month high in post-settlement trade, after a Saudi official was reported to have denied Iranian media reports of an explosion at an unknown oil pipeline in Saudi Arabia.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1000 Euro Zone Producer prices for January

1445 US ISM-New York index for February

1530 US ECRI weekly index for February

Base metals prices at 0118 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8608.00 -22.00 -0.25 13.26 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 60890 600 +1.00 9.99 HG COPPER MAY2 392.00 -1.15 -0.29 14.09 LME Alum 2353.00 0.00 +0.00 16.49 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16250 55 +0.34 2.56 LME Zinc 2108.00 3.00 +0.14 14.25 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 16000 110 +0.69 8.14 LME Nickel 19695.00 195.00 +1.00 5.26 LME Lead 2173.00 10.00 +0.46 6.78 SHFE PB FUT 16155.00 105.00 +0.65 5.69 LME Tin 23775.00 0.00 +0.00 23.83 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2560

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3002 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.)