By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, March 2 Copper steadied on Friday and is headed for its smallest weekly gain in a month as concerns about slow demand from top consumer China persisted despite data showing the Chinese economy is regaining momentum.

The industrial metal has gained nearly 14 percent so far this year, benefitting like other risk assets from increased liquidity across markets as countries ease credit conditions to spur economic growth.

But investors have struggled to push prices even higher, with Chinese demand remaining slack.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $8,640 a tonne by 0704 GMT after closing at $8,630 on Thursday.

Copper is heading for its second straight weekly gain, which at 1.3 percent so far would be the smallest weekly rise since early February.

Data released on Thursday that showed an index measuring China's manufacturing activity at a five-month high calmed worries about an economic slowdown. However, some analysts say copper will remain trapped in narrow ranges unless Chinese demand perks up.

"Copper is a flat story at the moment. Chinese demand used to be the driver, but now it looks like it's a dragger," said Henry Liu, head of commodity research at Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.

Importers of refined copper in China have delayed some February-March shipments and diverted some cargoes to South Korea due to weak demand, traders said.

"Traders still have doubts over demand growth in China without further credit easing from the government," Sucden Financial Industrial Commodities said in a note.

China cut banks' reserve requirement ratio for the first time in February this year to spur economic growth and economists expect more easing.

But, given the increased liquidity in markets, many investors are still betting on copper prices to rise versus other base metals, given that it remains a tight market, while others like aluminum and nickel are oversupplied.

Global miner Rio Tinto said it expects the copper market to stay tight despite growth in supply, anticipating rising costs and supply disruptions to continue following labour strikes last year.

The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 1.7 percent to 61,330 yuan ($9,700) a tonne at the close, tracking the LME's gains in the previous session.

While Chinese manufacturing is growing, factory activity cooled in the United States in February and consumer spending was flat for a third straight month in January, suggesting the economy lost more steam early this year than expected.

Manufacturing activity in the euro zone continued to contract, although the International Monetary Fund said the probability of a sharp global slowdown had eased due to recent policy measures adopted in the euro zone to tackle its debt crisis.

($1 = 6.3002 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Paul Tait)