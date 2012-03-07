SINGAPORE, March 7 London copper fell for a fourth day in a row on Wednesday, weighed down by concerns about the outlook for global demand with Europe on shaky ground and top copper user China revising down its growth target.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped 0.3 percent to $8,263 a tonne by 0120 GMT, but was off a two-week low of $8,221 touched in the previous session.

* Copper fell 2.5 percent on Tuesday, its biggest single-day drop in almost a month, to close at $8,289.50, falling below its 200-day moving average $8,380.97 for the first time in two weeks.

* The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.9 percent to 59,240 yuan ($9,400) a tonne, catching up with steep losses in London in the previous session.

* A collapse in household spending, exports and manufacturing sucked the life out of the euro zone's economy in the final three months of 2011, showing the scope of the downturn that looks set to become a full fledged recession.

* Greek private creditors have until Thursday night to say whether they will participate in a bond swap that is a key part of a bailout programme to help Greece manage its wrecked finances and meet a debt repayment on March 20.

* China cutting its 2012 growth target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent also weakened the demand outlook for copper, although some analysts say the fears could be unfounded.

* China's economic growth had exceeded the government's targets by 2-3 percentage points over the last decade, said Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

* "The lower growth target for 2012 might still be consistent with an actual outcome in the low to mid 8 percent range. This is still solid GDP growth, and given the law of large numbers, is consistent with still solid commodity demand prospects," the bank said.

MARKETS NEWS

* Commodity currencies like the Australian dollar nursed heavy losses for a second session in Asia on Wednesday, while the euro also looked wobbly as renewed worries about Greece hit a market already fretting over China's slower growth target.

* The Dow dropped more than 200 points on Tuesday, handing Wall Street its worst day in three months on renewed fears of a disorderly default in Greece and concerns that China's slowdown would hit global growth.

* U.S. crude oil futures were steady on Wednesday after news that major powers accepted Iran's offer for talks about its disputed nuclear programme, easing concerns about supply disruptions.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1315 U.S. ADP national employment Feb

1330 U.S. Productivity Q4

1330 U.S. Labor costs Q4

1530 U.S. EIA petroleum status report Weekly

2000 U.S. Consumer credit Jan

Base metals prices at 0120 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8263.00 -26.50 -0.32 8.72 SHFE CU FUT MAY2 59240 -1150 -1.90 7.01 HG COPPER MAY2 375.40 1.65 +0.44 9.25 LME Alum 2236.00 0.50 +0.02 10.69 SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16140 -35 -0.22 1.86 LME Zinc 2019.00 7.00 +0.35 9.43 SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15495 -265 -1.68 4.73 LME Nickel 18815.00 70.00 +0.37 0.56 LME Lead 2073.00 5.00 +0.24 1.87 SHFE PB FUT 15640.00 -260.00 -1.64 2.32 LME Tin 22400.00 90.00 +0.40 16.67 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1812

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)