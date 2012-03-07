* Copper may revisit Tuesday's low of $8,221-technicals
* Worries on Europe economy, slower China demand
* Coming Up: US ADP national employment, 1315 GMT
(Adds Tongling copper demand forecast, updates prices)
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 7 London copper edged off
two-week lows on Wednesday after sliding more than 2 percent in
the previous session, and traders said prices were likely to
fall further due to the shaky outlook for global demand.
Risk assets have benefited from an increase in liquidity,
but Tuesday's broad sell-off showed investors were now more
worried about the poor prospects for raw material demand as
Europe faces a full-blown recession and top copper user China
lowers its growth target.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
little changed at $8,283.50 a tonne by 0722 GMT, trimming its
year-to-date gain to 9 percent from as much as 15 percent in
early February, but off Tuesday's two-week trough of $8,221.
Copper fell 2.5 percent on Tuesday, its biggest single-day
drop in almost a month, to close at $8,289.50. It went below its
200-day moving average of $8,380.97 for the first time in two
weeks.
There may be more downward pressure ahead for copper given
slack Chinese demand and abundant supply, said Grace Qu, analyst
at CRU in Beijing.
"The problem is that many copper consumers are short of new
orders so I don't expect the Chinese to buy aggressively even if
the price falls below $8,000," she said.
Technical charts suggest LME copper may revisit its Tuesday
low of $8,221, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
The most-traded May copper contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell 1.5 percent to close at 59,470 yuan
($9,400) a tonne, catching up with steep losses in London in the
previous session.
SOLID PROSPECTS
Copper began the week lower after China cut its 2012 growth
target to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent on Monday, raising
concern about its raw material appetite, although some analysts
say the fears could be unfounded.
China's economic growth had exceeded the government's
targets by 2-3 percentage points over the last decade, said the
Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"The lower growth target for 2012 might still be consistent
with an actual outcome in the low to mid 8 percent range. This
is still solid GDP growth, and given the law of large numbers,
is consistent with still solid commodity demand prospects," the
bank said.
Tongling Nonferrous Metals, China's No. 2 copper
producer, said it expects domestic copper demand to grow by at
least 6 percent this year, supported by the power sector. Top
Chinese copper producer Jiangxi Copper was
looking at a 7 percent increase in demand.
China's trade ministry on Wednesday said imports of energy
and raw materials will increase this year, without giving any
details.
Outside of China, the picture was much bleaker. A collapse
in household spending, exports and manufacturing sucked the life
out of the euro zone's economy in the final three months of
2011, showing the scope of the downturn that looks set to become
a full fledged recession.
Greek debt concerns also resurfaced. Greek private creditors
have until Thursday night to say whether they will participate
in a bond swap that is a key part of a bailout programme to help
Athens manage its wrecked finances and meet a debt repayment on
March 20.
Base metals prices at 0722 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8283.50 -6.00 -0.07 8.99
SHFE CU FUT MAY2 59470 -920 -1.52 7.42
HG COPPER MAY2 376.15 2.50 +0.64 9.47
LME Alum 2242.50 7.00 +0.31 11.01
SHFE AL FUT MAY2 16165 -10 -0.06 2.02
LME Zinc 2026.50 14.50 +0.72 9.84
SHFE ZN FUT MAY2 15515 -245 -1.55 4.87
LME Nickel 18853.00 108.00 +0.58 0.76
LME Lead 2079.00 11.00 +0.53 2.16
SHFE PB FUT 15630.00 -270.00 -1.70 2.26
LME Tin 22310.00 0.00 +0.00 16.20
LME/Shanghai arb^ 1784
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan)
(Editing by Miral Fahmy)