By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, March 9 London copper rose for a third straight day on Friday after data showing Chinese inflation at a 20-month low raised hopes for further monetary easing that could spur demand from the world's top consumer of the metal.

A successful bond swap in Greece aimed at slashing the country's debt mountain also aided sentiment towards industrial metals and other risk assets, ahead of the release of key U.S. employment data later in the day.

China's annual inflation rate slowed to 3.2 percent in February, and factory output and retail sales also cooled more than forecast, giving Beijing more room to ease credit curbs to stimulate a slowing economy.

Factory output grew 11.4 percent, the weakest since July 2009.

"We'll see policymakers much keener to loosen some of the monetary controls and that will make more funding available for construction projects," said Matt Fusarelli, analyst at Australia-based consultancy AME Group.

"Although it will take some time for this to be reflected in real tonnages consumed, the expectation should be quite supportive of prices in the next couple of weeks."

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.1 percent to $8,420 a tonne by 0707 GMT, rising above the 200-moving day average of around $8,369 after slipping below it in recent sessions.

But copper is still down nearly 2 percent for the week, its third weekly loss in five, after a commodity-wide sell-off on Tuesday, sparked by worries about Greece's debt restructuring and China's 2012 growth target cut to an eight-year low of 7.5 percent.

The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange climbed 1.7 percent to close at 60,520 yuan ($9,600) a tonne.

LOW PREMIUMS

Tamer inflation should point to further cuts in China's bank reserve requirement ratios, said Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank, and help lift domestic demand for copper.

"The upshot is that policymakers need not be overly concerned about overheating risks as demand-pull pressures are not a real threat. Policymakers will be more focused on cushioning the slowdown amid political sensitivities."

Low premiums on Chinese copper and near-decade high stockpiles of the metal in Shanghai warehouses suggest oversupply in China with demand slower than expected.

Premiums on copper from Shanghai bonded warehouses are now at $30-$60 per tonne over LME cash copper, said a Shanghai-based physical dealer.

Expectations are for copper stockpiles in Shanghai warehouses to rise further this week after hitting 221,487 tonnes last week CU-STX-SGH, their highest since August 2002.

LME copper has risen nearly 11 percent so far this year and analysts say unless Chinese demand perks up, the industrial metal may struggle to hold on to, or extend gains.

But China's copper output continued to grow last month, with refined copper production in February rising 9.5 percent from a year earlier to 437,000 tonnes.

China's imports data to be released on Saturday is likely to show a drop in copper imports last month with the arbitrage window between the LME and Shanghai shut since early January.

Before that, investors are eyeing Friday's U.S. nonfarm payrolls, and some analysts are looking at a strong or in-line number after better-than-forecast private-sector jobs data on Wednesday. A Reuters poll sees a 210,000 increase in nonfarm payrolls last month versus a 243,000 rise in January.

