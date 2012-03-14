SINGAPORE, March 14 London copper edged up on Wednesday, extending gains from the previous session after the U.S. Federal Reserve acknowledged signs of economic recovery but stopped short of signaling further easing, while upbeat U.S. and German data lent support.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange inched up 0.2 percent to $8,576.50 a tonne by 0104 GMT, building on the 1.3-percent rise in the previous session.

* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained half a percent to 61,360 yuan ($9,700)a tonne.

* The U.S. Federal Reserve on Tuesday provided few clues on the prospects for further monetary easing, offering just a slight upgrade to its economic outlook while restating concerns about the high level of unemployment.

* In the latest sign of economic recovery, U.S. retail sales posted their largest gain in five months in February, with Americans feeling confident enough to buy more cars and other goods even as they paid more for gasoline.

* In Europe, German analyst and investor sentiment jumped in March to its highest level since June 2010, driving European equities to session highs and confirming hopes that Europe's largest economy has recovered from a weak patch.

* Heavy rains in Chile's mineral-rich north have cut off roads at No. 3 copper mine Collahuasi and Cerro Colorado but operations have been little affected, worker and company sources said on Tuesday morning.

MARKETS NEWS

* The U.S. stock market posted its best day this year, with Tuesday's late spark coming from JPMorgan Chase & Co after the bank announced it will raise its dividend.

* The dollar was broadly firmer early in Asia on Wednesday, having hit a seven-week high against a basket of major currencies as prospects for further easing by the Federal Reserve faded in the wake of more upbeat U.S. data.

DATA/EVENTS 0430 Japan Industrial output rev Jan 1000 EZ Industrial production yy Jan 1000 EZ Inflation, final yy Feb 1130 U.S. Import prices mm Feb 1130 U.S. Current account Oct

PRICES

Base metals prices at 0104 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8576.50 16.50 +0.19 12.85 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 61360 320 +0.52 10.84 HG COPPER MAY2 390.15 -0.10 -0.03 13.55 LME Alum 2256.00 -2.00 -0.09 11.68 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16340 30 +0.18 3.12 LME Zinc 2112.25 2.25 +0.11 14.49 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 16140 90 +0.56 9.09 LME Nickel 19450.00 0.00 +0.00 3.96 LME Lead 2154.00 0.00 +0.00 5.85 SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -16055.00 -100.00 -100.00 LME Tin 24250.00 0.00 +0.00 26.30 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2378

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3270 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Himani Sarkar)