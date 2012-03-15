SINGAPORE, March 15 Copper edged lower on
Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as prices
remained under pressure from a firmer dollar and lingering
concerns of demand in China, the world's top consumer of the
metal.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
inched down 0.3 percent to $8,435.75 a tonne by 0100 GMT, after
falling 1 percent in the previous session.
* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange lost 0.4 percent to 60,310 yuan
($9,524) a tonne.
* The dollar rose to its highest in nearly two months
against a basket of currencies, continuing its strength
after the U.S. Federal Reserve upgraded its economic outlook
amid a recent stream of upbeat data.
* LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL continued to fall, down
2,375 tonnes to 270,625 tonnes by March 13, the lowest level
since July 2009.
* While the ratio of canceled warrants -- materials
earmarked for delivery -- to the total stocks remained high at
32.72 percent.
* China's Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday that China
must embrace slower growth and bolder political reform to keep
its economy from faltering and to spread wealth more
evenly.
* Investors have been closely watching for signs of a pickup
in China's copper demand in a traditionally peak consumption
season, but the recovery has so far been slow.
* China's consumption of refined lead has risen this month
because of higher output of lead-acid batteries, manufacturers
of which are the country's top users of the metal, while
industry sources see demand rising in the next three months.
MARKETS NEWS
* The S&P 500 broke a five-day streak of gains on Wednesday
as investors found little reason to extend a rally that took the
benchmark index to four-year highs.
* The dollar was holding hefty gains in Asia on Thursday
after yet another stellar offshore session, as optimism about
the U.S. economic recovery sparked a spike in Treasury yields.
DATA/EVENTS
0630 India Repo Rate
1000 Eurozone Employment Q4
1230 U.S. NY Fed Empire State Survey March
1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly
1230 U.S. PPI Feb
1400 U.S. Phila. Fed Business activity index March
2300 U.S. Treasury Secretary Geithner speaks
PRICES
Base metals prices at 0100 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8435.75 -24.25 -0.29 11.00
SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60310 -220 -0.36 8.94
HG COPPER MAY2 383.60 -1.20 -0.31 11.64
LME Alum 2227.75 -1.25 -0.06 10.28
SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16265 -20 -0.12 2.65
LME Zinc 2075.00 1.00 +0.05 12.47
SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15860 -45 -0.28 7.20
LME Nickel 19575.00 0.00 +0.00 4.62
LME Lead 2098.00 -4.00 -0.19 3.10
SHFE PB FUT 0.00 -15920.00 -100.00 -100.00
LME Tin 23800.00 0.00 +0.00 23.96
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2356
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus
SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3323 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Rujun Shen; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)