SINGAPORE, March 16 London copper futures edged lower on Friday, hurt by a firmer dollar, after rising more than 1 percent in the previous session on a tighter global supply outlook.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange dropped $22 to $8,543 a tonne by 0119 GMT. But the metal is up marginally for the week so far, its third gain in four weeks.

* The most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange gained 0.7 percent to 60,850 yuan ($9,600) a tonne, chasing Thursday's gains in London.

* Freeport McMoran Copper & Gold Inc said first-quarter copper output would be down by about 10 percent because of labour-related problems at its Grasberg mine in Indonesia which will not return to full production until the second quarter.

* LME copper has risen more than 12 percent so far this tear, benefitting, like other risk assets, from increased liquidity across markets as central banks around the world ease credit curbs to spur economic growth.

* Copper's price gain comes despite a shaky outlook for demand from top consumer China. Premier Wen Jiabao said on Wednesday China must embrace slower growth and bolder political reform to keep its economy from faltering, and also dampened hopes for any near-term relaxation of curbs in the property sector.

* Aurubis, Europe's biggest copper producer, is confident of strong copper demand from China this year despite forecasts of slower growth in the country.

* RUSAL Plc, the world's largest aluminium company, is expected to pick a new chairman on Friday to steady a ship still rocking from the parting shot fired by Viktor Vekselberg, who said it was in "deep crisis".

MARKETS NEWS

* The dollar rose against a basket of currencies, with the greenback's upward momentum seen intact amid a brightening U.S. outlook.

* The S&P 500 closed above 1,400 for the first time since the 2008 financial crisis on Thursday as stocks resumed the upward climb that has produced a steady stream of gains this year.

* U.S. crude futures rose on Friday, after dropping for two straight sessions, as robust economic data in the world's top oil consumer countered news that the United States and Britain were preparing a release from strategic oil stocks this year.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

1230 U.S. Consumer prices Feb

1315 U.S. Industrial production Feb

1930 U.S. CFTC commitment of traders data

Base metals prices at 0119 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8543.00 -22.00 -0.26 12.41 SHFE CU FUT JUN2 60850 430 +0.71 9.92 HG COPPER MAY2 388.45 -1.30 -0.33 13.05 LME Alum 2251.00 0.00 +0.00 11.44 SHFE AL FUT JUN2 16295 15 +0.09 2.84 LME Zinc 2092.00 2.00 +0.10 13.39 SHFE ZN FUT JUN2 15990 115 +0.72 8.08 LME Nickel 19360.00 -15.00 -0.08 3.47 LME Lead 2125.25 5.25 +0.25 4.43 SHFE PB FUT 15975.00 125.00 +0.79 4.51 LME Tin 23800.00 125.00 +0.53 23.96 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2403

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3300 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)