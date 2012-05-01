SINGAPORE, May 1 Copper was little changed in slow trading early on Tuesday with most Asian markets shut for holidays, including top copper user China. The few participants in the market were waiting on China's manufacturing data for trading cues.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged up $7 to $8,407 a tonne by 0024 GMT. Copper ended slightly lower on Monday as worries about Chinese demand pushed the metal off a session high of $8,496.75, its loftiest since April 4.

* China's official manufacturing purchasing managers' index, due at 0100 GMT and which samples conditions in the country's vast factory sector before industrial production data, may have further improved to 53.6 in April from an 11-month high of 53.1 in March, according to analysts polled by Reuters.

* China's economy, the world's second biggest, is showing some signs of perking up this quarter after cooling consumer demand at home and abroad and tight domestic monetary conditions dragged the annual economic growth rate in January-March to 8.1 percent, the slowest in nearly three years.

* Large Chinese copper smelters and trading firms will export refined copper cathodes to the London Metal Exchange warehouses over the next two months to help ease tight global supplies and trim near-record stockpiles at home.

* Global demand for refined copper is expected to exceed production by 240,000 tonnes in 2012, but the market is projected to move into a production surplus the following year, the International Copper Study Group (ICSG) said.

* Chinese markets will reopen on Wednesday.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or

MARKETS NEWS

* The yen held at two-month highs against the dollar on Tuesday, having rallied across the board overnight as investors snapped up the safe-haven currency after disappointing economic news from Canada to Spain tempered risk sentiment.

* The S&P 500 posted its first monthly decline since November on Monday, as stocks slipped on signs the U.S. economy may be slowing and as a recession in Spain highlighted risks in the euro zone.

* U.S. crude futures held steady near $105 a barrel as the market looks ahead to data from China for signs of a rebound in its manufacturing activities that may lead to higher fuel demand at the world's second largest oil consumer.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0100 China NBS Manufacturing PMI Apr

1145 U.S. ICSC chain stores yy Weekly

1400 U.S. ISM Manufacturing PMI Apr

1400 U.S. Construction spending Mar Base metals prices at 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8407.00 7.00 +0.08 10.62 HG COPPER MAY2 383.85 0.50 +0.13 11.71 LME Alum 2120.00 1.00 +0.05 4.95 LME Zinc 2051.00 -11.00 -0.53 11.17 LME Nickel 17950.00 55.00 +0.31 -4.06 LME Lead 2148.00 0.00 +0.00 5.55 LME Tin 22720.00 -55.00 -0.24 18.33 (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)