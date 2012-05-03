* U.S. companies hired fewest people in 7 mths in April
* Eurozone unemployment rose to 15-year high
* Eurozone factories sank in further decline last month
* Coming up: ECB rate decision, May; 1145 GMT
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, May 3 London copper ticked down on
Thursday amid thin volumes, after posting its biggest daily drop
in more than a week in the previous session as disappointing
economic data from both sides of the Atlantic dented the outlook
for demand.
Investors exercised caution ahead of Friday's U.S. nonfarm
payrolls report after Wednesday's data showed American private
firms hired a fewer-than-expected 119,000 people in April, the
smallest gain since September 2011.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
dipped 0.4 percent to $8,270 a tonne by 0701 GMT, after falling
1.6 percent on Wednesday - its biggest single-day decline since
April 23.
The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange closed down 1.2 percent to 58,100 yuan
($9,200) a tonne.
"Until we get clearer trading cues, we should expect copper
prices to fluctuate within small ranges while prices
consolidate," a Qingdao-based trader said.
Data on Wednesday showed that U.S. companies hired the
fewest people in seven months in April, a worrisome sign for a
labour market that has struggled to gain traction and adding to
concerns that the economy has lost some momentum.
Unemployment in the euro zone rose to 10.9 percent in March,
equalling the record high of 15 years ago, data showed on
Wednesday, driven by rises in Italy and Spain.
Euro zone factories sank further into decline last month but
manufacturers in Asia upped their tempo to meet growing demand
from the United States and China, exposing a widening gulf
between Europe and the rest of the world.
Market players are divided over the metal's outlook in 2012.
Some copper experts have hiked their 2012 price forecasts to
$3.84 per lb on expectations for a mild recession in the euro
zone, reduced likelihood of a global financial crisis and a soft
landing in China, Chile's state copper commission Cochilco said
on Wednesday.
But others are more bearish. UBS investment research said in
a recent note it expected "the average copper price to trend
down towards its cost curve over the coming years".
"Although the trend will be punctuated with volatility, we
expect average prices to fall over each quarter as the market
reflects the underlying fundamentals."
Base metals prices at 0701 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 8270.00 -35.00 -0.42 8.82
SHFE CU FUT AUG2 58100 -680 -1.16 4.95
HG COPPER JUL2 376.55 -2.15 -0.57 9.59
LME Alum 2101.00 3.00 +0.14 4.01
SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16345 00 +0.00 3.16
LME Zinc 2013.25 -6.75 -0.33 9.12
SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 15610 -155 -0.98 5.51
LME Nickel 17429.00 144.00 +0.83 -6.85
LME Lead 2117.50 -14.50 -0.68 4.05
SHFE PB FUT 15830.00 -115.00 -0.72 3.57
LME Tin 22325.00 -75.00 -0.33 16.28
LME/Shanghai arb^ 2892
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month
($1 = 6.3070 Chinese yuan)
