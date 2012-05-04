* Shanghai warehouse copper stocks down 4.0 pct

* Nonfarm payrolls expected to rise 170,000 in April

* U.S. Apr services employment at lowest level since Dec

* Coming Up: U.S. Non-farm payrolls, Apr; 1230 GMT (Updates prices, adds quotes, Shanghai stocks)

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, May 4 London copper edged up on Friday, after touching one-week lows in the previous session, although the modest gains reflect caution ahead of a key U.S. jobs report after a recent spate of soft data underscored the fragility of the U.S. recovery.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.2 percent to $8,243 a tonne by 0725 GMT, after hitting a one-week low of $8,200 on Thursday.

Copper is down around 2.2 percent for the week so far, on track for its first weekly loss in three, as recent patchy economic data in big copper consumers China and the United States as well as a deepening slump in the euro zone cast doubts on the outlook for raw material demand.

The most-traded copper contract for August delivery on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked up 0.4 percent to close at 58,310 yuan ($9,200) a tonne, helped by reports of a slight pickup in spot purchases in China.

"Copper prices enjoy some support at these levels as LME stocks are still declining while spot purchases in China have picked up," said CIFCO analyst Zhou Jie.

LME copper stocks MCUSTX-TOTAL have fallen 136,375 tonnes to 235,200 tonnes on Thursday from the last trading day of 2011.

Copper inventories in warehouses monitored by the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 4.0 percent from last Friday, the exchange said on Friday.

But analysts said that the upside in copper prices was limited as investors remain cautious after U.S. services employment declined in April to its lowest level since December, tempering the impact of another set of numbers that pointed to the biggest weekly fall in jobless claims since May 2011.

The mixed labor market indicators precede Friday's much watched payrolls report in which analysts expect to see a rebound in hiring during April.

U.S. businesses outside the farm sector are expected to have added 170,000 jobs last month, according to a Reuters survey, after rising a meagre 120,000 in March.

The markets also continued to worry over the euro zone's efforts to manage its debt crisis.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi urged euro zone governments to agree a growth strategy to go hand in hand with fiscal discipline, but as thousands of Spaniards protested in the streets he gave no sign the bank would do more to address people's fears about the economy.

In industry news, contract workers late on Thursday ended a partial blockade on roads to Chile's giant Escondida mine, a union leader told Reuters, in a short disruption that both he and majority owner BHP Billiton said had not affected output at the world's No. 1 copper mine.

Base metals prices at 0725 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8243.00 14.00 +0.17 8.46 SHFE CU FUT AUG2 58310 210 +0.36 4.82 LME Alum 2088.50 -1.00 -0.05 3.39 SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16335 -10 -0.06 3.13 HG COPPER JUL2 374.50 0.90 +0.24 8.99 LME Zinc 1997.00 13.00 +0.66 8.24 SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 15605 -05 -0.03 5.47 LME Nickel 17509.00 234.00 +1.35 -6.42 LME Lead 2087.50 -4.50 -0.22 2.58 SHFE PB FUT 15800 -30 -0.19 3.34 LME Tin 21900.00 95.00 +0.44 14.06 LME/Shanghai arb 2446

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month

($1 = 6.3050 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)