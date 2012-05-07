* Hollande wins French presidency; may not back euro zone
austerity
* Greece's ruling parties lose majority
* April data shows euro zone recession deeper than
previously thought
* U.S. hiring slows in Apr, workforce dropouts rise
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, May 7 Shanghai copper fell to near
two-week lows on Monday, following declines in other riskier
assets, as elections in France and Greece stoked fears about the
euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis and the potential
fallout for the global economy.
The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange dropped 1.4 percent to 57,470 yuan
($9,100) a tonne by its midday close.
The contract is in part catching up with the 0.6 percent
fall in the London Metal Exchange benchmark copper futures
on Friday, which plumbed an intraday low at $8,146 per
tonne, its cheapest level since April 25, before ending the
session at $8,175.
The LME is closed on Monday for a bank holiday.
"The euro zone political uncertainties are taking
centrestage today, pushing down the appetite for commodities
such as base metals and crude oil. A stronger dollar today is
also weighing on metal prices," said CIFCO Futures analyst Zhou
Jie.
The dollar index rose 0.58 percent against a basket
of currencies on Monday, while the euro tanked and broke below
its well-worn range from the past three months against the
dollar.
In France, socialist Francois Hollande swept to victory in
France's presidential election, ousting incumbent Nicolas
Sarkozy who had played a key role in structuring bailout schemes
for indebted euro zone members and pushed for strict fiscal
policies aimed at managing huge debts, in close cooperation with
German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
Political risks were also mounting in Greece, where Greeks
angry at years of austerity shrugged off the risk of a euro zone
exit and punished their ruling parties, which failed to win
enough votes to form a ruling coalition in Sunday's election.
The results in France and Greece are threatening to tear the
fragile political consensus that has kept Europe's currency bloc
intact through more than two years of crisis.
Adding to the gloom, latest business surveys showed the euro
zone economy worsened markedly in April, with purchasing
managers indexes suggesting that the recession across Europe's
currency union could now extend to mid-year and be deeper than
previously thought.
In the United States, employers cut back on hiring in April
and more people stopped looking for work, troubling signs for
President Barack Obama whose re-election prospects could hinge
on his handling of the economy.
On a more positive note, economists at most major Wall
Street firms still see about a one in three chance the Federal
Reserve will launch another massive round of monetary stimulus
in an effort to prop up the economy, a Reuters poll on Friday
showed.
Also fuelling hopes for more monetary stimulus were comments
by a top Federal Reserve official, who painted an improving
picture of the U.S. economy on Friday but added that lofty
unemployment, a festering crisis in Europe, and the year-end
expiration of stimulative tax cuts make continued easy monetary
policy a must.
But for now, analysts said investors remained wary about an
economic slowdown in China, the world's largest importer of many
base metals, especially ahead of key trade figures on Thursday.
March's China trade data surprised with an export-led trade
surplus but showed import growth slowing, suggesting soggy
domestic demand.
Base metals prices at 0355 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
SHFE CU FUT AUG2 57470 -840 -1.44 3.31
SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16270 -65 -0.40 2.71
HG COPPER JUL2 368.20 -3.90 -1.05 7.16
SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 15445 -160 -1.03 4.39
SHFE PB FUT 15720 -80 -0.51 2.81
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
($1 = 6.3062 Chinese yuan)
