By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, May 7 Shanghai copper fell to near two-week lows on Monday, following declines in other riskier assets, as elections in France and Greece stoked fears about the euro zone's ability to tackle its debt crisis and the potential fallout for the global economy.

The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 1.4 percent to 57,470 yuan ($9,100) a tonne by its midday close.

The contract is in part catching up with the 0.6 percent fall in the London Metal Exchange benchmark copper futures on Friday, which plumbed an intraday low at $8,146 per tonne, its cheapest level since April 25, before ending the session at $8,175.

The LME is closed on Monday for a bank holiday.

"The euro zone political uncertainties are taking centrestage today, pushing down the appetite for commodities such as base metals and crude oil. A stronger dollar today is also weighing on metal prices," said CIFCO Futures analyst Zhou Jie.

The dollar index rose 0.58 percent against a basket of currencies on Monday, while the euro tanked and broke below its well-worn range from the past three months against the dollar.

In France, socialist Francois Hollande swept to victory in France's presidential election, ousting incumbent Nicolas Sarkozy who had played a key role in structuring bailout schemes for indebted euro zone members and pushed for strict fiscal policies aimed at managing huge debts, in close cooperation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Political risks were also mounting in Greece, where Greeks angry at years of austerity shrugged off the risk of a euro zone exit and punished their ruling parties, which failed to win enough votes to form a ruling coalition in Sunday's election.

The results in France and Greece are threatening to tear the fragile political consensus that has kept Europe's currency bloc intact through more than two years of crisis.

Adding to the gloom, latest business surveys showed the euro zone economy worsened markedly in April, with purchasing managers indexes suggesting that the recession across Europe's currency union could now extend to mid-year and be deeper than previously thought.

In the United States, employers cut back on hiring in April and more people stopped looking for work, troubling signs for President Barack Obama whose re-election prospects could hinge on his handling of the economy.

On a more positive note, economists at most major Wall Street firms still see about a one in three chance the Federal Reserve will launch another massive round of monetary stimulus in an effort to prop up the economy, a Reuters poll on Friday showed.

Also fuelling hopes for more monetary stimulus were comments by a top Federal Reserve official, who painted an improving picture of the U.S. economy on Friday but added that lofty unemployment, a festering crisis in Europe, and the year-end expiration of stimulative tax cuts make continued easy monetary policy a must.

But for now, analysts said investors remained wary about an economic slowdown in China, the world's largest importer of many base metals, especially ahead of key trade figures on Thursday.

March's China trade data surprised with an export-led trade surplus but showed import growth slowing, suggesting soggy domestic demand.

Base metals prices at 0355 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg SHFE CU FUT AUG2 57470 -840 -1.44 3.31 SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16270 -65 -0.40 2.71 HG COPPER JUL2 368.20 -3.90 -1.05 7.16 SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 15445 -160 -1.03 4.39 SHFE PB FUT 15720 -80 -0.51 2.81

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months ($1 = 6.3062 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Miral Fahmy)