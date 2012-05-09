SHANGHAI, May 9 London copper futures inched up
on Wednesday, after hitting two-week lows near $8,000 a tonne in
the previous session, ahead of Chinese data this week, which is
likely to show the economy of the world's top copper user has
bottomed out as inflation slows and output picks up.
But gains may be limited as worries about the impact of
political turmoil in Greece and the euro zone debt crisis, which
caused a sell off in commodities on Tuesday, persist.
Greece was struggling to form a government several days
after elections, raising the risk that a hard-won bailout could
be nullified.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange
rose 0.3 percent to $8,118.75 a tonne by 0133 GMT, after falling
1 percent on Tuesday.
* The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange fell 0.5 percent to 57,380
yuan($9,100) a tonne, after edging up 0.1 percent in the
previous session.
* Greece sank deeper into crisis on Tuesday when the Leftist
candidate for prime minister set conditions for a new coalition
which the biggest party said would destroy the country.
* European central bankers pushed back on Tuesday against
pressure to do more to shore up the euro zone, placing the
threshold for fresh policy action a lot higher than market
jitters over Greece's inconclusive election.
* On a more positive note, German industry output shot up
far more than expected in March after a weak winter, lifting
hopes Europe's biggest economy will gather steam this year and
highlighting its economic divergence with much of the rest of
the euro zone.
* Also, France's Socialist president-elect Francois
Hollande may use a summer audit of state finances to water down
his generous campaign promises rather than risk a backlash from
financial markets against stubbornly high deficits and rising
debt.
* Investors are eyeing key data from China this week,
including figures for trade, inflation and industrial output.
* In industry news, the LME has received a number of
detailed proposals from a short-list of bidders regarding a
potential acquisition of the exchange, it said on Tuesday.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian shares fell and the euro stayed pressured on
Wednesday, as political uncertainty continued to surround
leadership changes in Greece and a French.
* The euro fell for a seventh straight session against the
dollar on Tuesday.
(Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Ed Davies)