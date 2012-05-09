* Euro pressured as Greece struggles to form coalition govt

* Equities, commodities sold; China data eyed

* Coming Up: U.S. Mortgage market index; 1100 GMT (Recasts, updates prices)

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, May 9 London copper futures slipped to two-week lows on Wednesday as a political turmoil in Greece revived investor worries about the debt-laden euro zone, further dimming the outlook for global raw material demand.

Copper has fallen about 8 percent from this year's peak of $8,765 reached in February amid a shaky global economy, with top copper consumer China possibly the only hope for a recovery in prices. Analysts are expecting a raft of Chinese data this week would show that the world's No. 2 economy has bottomed out as inflation slows and output picks up.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange eased 0.3 percent to $8,071.25 a tonne by 0753 GMT, after falling as low as $8,037 earlier, its weakest since April 24.

The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped half a percent to close at 57,390 yuan ($9,100) a tonne.

"The fall in copper prices today is mainly due to worries over the euro zone, where a change of leadership has left investors wondering what the region's next step will be in handling the debt crisis," China Futures Co analyst Yang Jun said.

"Will we see an unravelling of austerity measures?"

The euro sank to near 15-week lows on Wednesday and both equity and commodity prices fell as political disarray in Greece deepened worries that the country may fail to stick to the terms of its EU/IMF bailout deal and could be forced to leave the common currency.

Radical leftist Alexis Tsipras meets the leaders of Greece's mainstream parties on Wednesday to try to form a coalition government, an effort seen as doomed after he demanded they first agree to tear up the country's bailout deal.

The euro's drop weighed on commodity prices from oil to copper.

"I am a little bearish as the euro has been pointing down and copper has slowly drifted with it. I think copper may go lower, especially if the euro nears 1.2950," one LME trader said.

Adding to fears that differences among European leaders may diffuse efforts to deal with the debt crisis, European central bankers pushed back on Tuesday against pressure by France's president-elect to do more to shore up the euro zone.

The slew of bad news in the euro zone caused investors to shrug off a rise in German industry output in March after a weak winter, which lifted hopes Europe's biggest economy will gather steam this year.

Base metals prices at 0753 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8071.25 -23.75 -0.29 6.20 SHFE CU FUT JUL2 57390 -260 -0.45 3.67 HG COPPER JUL2 366.45 -1.30 -0.35 6.65 LME Alum 2057.00 0.00 +0.00 1.83 SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16150 -90 -0.55 1.92 LME Zinc 1966.75 -8.25 -0.42 6.60 SHFE ZN FUT JUL2 15340 -125 -0.81 3.68 LME Nickel 17324.00 -31.00 -0.18 -7.41 LME Lead 2072.00 -18.00 -0.86 1.82 SHFE PB FUT 15665.00 -40.00 -0.25 2.49 LME Tin 21250.00 -250.00 -1.16 10.68 LME/Shanghai arb^ 2034

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3080 Chinese yuan) (Additional reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Himani Sarkar)