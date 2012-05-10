SHANGHAI, May 9 Copper futures rose on Thursday, bouncing off the previous session's three-week lows as some Chinese investors took advantage of the dip in prices to cover short positions and restock.

Chinese data this week, including trade data later in the session, will likely show the economy has bottomed out as inflation slows and output picks up, which will ease concerns about slowing demand from the world's top copper user.

But investors continue to worry over the euro zone, where Spain's efforts to clean up indebted lender Bankia by taking a stake in it only underlined fresh fears over the country's debts, and where Greece's failure to form a coalition government stirred fears of it backing away from austerity measures.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 0.3 percent to $8,080.50 a tonne by 0100 GMT, after closing 0.5 percent lower in the prior session.

* The most-active August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.2 percent to 57,530 yuan ($9,100) a tonne.

* Both contracts had fallen to their cheapest levels in three weeks during Wednesday's session.

* Leftist leader Alexis Tsipras gave up his attempt to form a new government on Wednesday, pushing Greece closer to its second election in a few weeks, after voter rejection of an EU/IMF bailout plunged the country into crisis.

* Political disarray in Greece and fresh fears about Spain's banks have triggered a scramble for the world's lowest-risk government bonds, with investors willing to accept returns of next to nothing in exchange for shelter from the eurozone storm.

* Differing views from two U.S. Federal Reserve officials on whether to raise interest rates this year highlighted disagreements over how long the Fed should keep rates near zero, as it has since December 2008.

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares fell and the euro stayed pressured on Wednesday, as political uncertainty continued to surround leadership changes in Greece and a French.

* The euro fell for a seventh straight session against the dollar on Tuesday.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0645 France Industrial output mm Mar 0800 Italy Industrial output yy WDA Mar 1100 Britain BOE Bank Rate May 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 1230 U.S. International trade Mar 1430 U.S. EIA natural gas stocks Weekly

China Exports yy Apr

China Imports yy Apr

China Trade balance Apr

Base metals prices at 0100 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 8080.50 27.50 +0.34 6.32 SHFE CU FUT AUG2 57530 140 +0.24 3.42 LME Alum 2054.00 5.00 +0.24 1.68 SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16160 10 +0.06 2.02 HG COPPER JUL2 367.05 1.10 +0.30 6.82 LME Zinc 1963.00 20.00 +1.03 6.40 SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 15330 -10 -0.07 3.62 LME Nickel 17200.00 5.00 +0.03 -8.07 LME Lead 2078.00 3.00 +0.14 2.11 SHFE PB FUT 15610 -55 -0.35 2.09 LME Tin 20605.00 0.00 +0.00 7.32 LME/Shanghai arb 1972

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month

($1 = 6.3097 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Michael Urquhart)