* Copper steadies as euro bounces off 4-month low

* Greece's euro exit could fuel market rebound-analyst

* Coming Up: Euro zone Q1 GDP flash estimate, 0900 GMT (Recasts, updates prices)

By Manolo Serapio Jr

SINGAPORE, May 15 London copper steadied on Tuesday after falling to a four-month low earlier as it benefitted from a rebound in the euro, although continuing political uncertainty in Greece kept the bearish mood intact.

The euro bounced back to $1.2856, having hit a four-month low of $1.2812 earlier after a political stalemate in Greece stoked fears the country may renege on bailout pledges made to international creditors and exit the currency bloc.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $7,840 a tonne by 0706 GMT. It touched a low of $7,763.50 earlier in the session, its weakest since Jan. 12.

Copper struggled to head higher, even after losing more than 3 percent between Friday and Monday, with the political distress in Greece cutting risk appetite across equities and commodities.

"There will be continued uncertainty until there's a resolution in Greece, but so much of this hinges upon the political cycle which is very hard to pick from a market perspective," said Matt Fusarelli, analyst at Australia-based consultancy AME Group.

Copper hit $8,765 in February, its highest level so far this year and a more than 15 percent increase from 2011, after Greece clinched a bailout deal to avoid a debt default.

Now that gain has thinned to just around 3 percent with Greece struggling to form a coalition government that is key to its bailout-funded recovery.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange dropped 0.6 percent to close at 55,950 yuan ($8,900) a tonne.

A euro zone minus Athens could end up being the catalyst for a market rebound, INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said.

"If handled right, Greece leaving the euro could be the best thing that could happen to the markets, as it will finally allow a mending process to begin whereby Greece can finally marshal the competitiveness of a weaker drachma to climb out of its economic straightjacket," Meir said in a note.

CHINA SLOWDOWN

A slowdown in China is also weighing on investor sentiment, with Beijing's weekend move to cut banks' reserves to spur lending seen as an affirmation that the world's No. 2 economy and top copper consumer is weakening further.

But AME's Fusarelli believes China, which consumes around 40 percent of the world's copper, will remain a key support factor for the market.

"We are quite positive on the copper market because so much of it is going into electrification projects in China and these are going to be sources of demand which transcend any pocket of weakness," he said.

"The world has to get around the idea that China will not continue to grow at double-digit rates every single year. These growth rates are going to slow and that means copper and raw material demand will slow in percentage terms."

China's copper imports fell nearly 19 percent to an eight-month low in April, while its output of refined copper for the same month fell for the first time since January.

Fundamentally, a sustained premium in LME cash copper over three-month material MCU0-3 still points to tightness in immediate supply, which should be supportive of prices. But the backwardation had eased to $60 a tonne on Monday from this year's high of $149, the steepest since August 2008.

Base metals prices at 0706 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7840.00 5.00 +0.06 3.16 SHFE CU FUT AUG2 55950 -310 -0.55 1.07 HG COPPER JUL2 354.80 -0.55 -0.17 3.26 LME Alum 2028.00 3.00 +0.15 0.40 SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16010 20 +0.13 1.04 LME Zinc 1927.50 7.50 +0.39 4.47 SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 15025 55 +0.37 1.55 LME Nickel 16970.00 95.00 +0.56 -9.30 LME Lead 2040.00 4.50 +0.22 0.25 SHFE PB FUT 15520.00 -10.00 -0.06 1.54 LME Tin 20150.00 100.00 +0.50 4.95 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1687

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month ($1 = 6.3215 Chinese yuan) (Editing by Himani Sarkar)