By Rujun Shen

SINGAPORE, May 17 London copper rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, snapping a four-session sell-off that sank prices to four-month lows, but worries about the future of Greece as its political crisis deepens kept sentiment in check.

Copper prices were on course for their biggest daily rise in three weeks, but gains were capped by the contagion potential of a euro zone without Greece, a slowdown in top copper consumer China and the fragile state of the U.S. economy.

Investors are worried about the impact of a possible decision by Greece to leave the euro zone on Spain, Italy and other nations within the bloc with big debt loads.

The euro edged higher against the dollar after plunging to a four-month low the day before, while the dollar index eased from a four-month high against a basket of currencies, giving some relief to prices of commodities priced in the greenback.

"At this point, the nervous tone still evident in the markets is telling us that the Europeans need to embark on a series of stabilization initiatives, including ones that could buffet the systems from the shock of a likely Greek exit from the euro," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in a note.

"Simply waiting for the results of the June 17th Greek elections may be too late and risks widening the contagion into Spain and Italy," Meir said.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange gained 1.2 percent to $7,746 a tonne by 0703 GMT, on course for its biggest daily rise in three weeks.

The most-traded August copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange closed up 1.9 percent to 55,730 yuan a tonne, off a 2012 low of 54,660 yuan hit in the prior session.

Spot prices in Shanghai were quoted at a premium of about 100 yuan over front-month futures contracts, traders said. Premiums in spot prices usually suggest tightness in physical market and bustling demand, but this time were not seen as encouraging.

"The premium in spot prices doesn't point to notable improvement in demand," said Chen Dixi, an analyst at Jinrui Futures in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen.

"Instead, it is caused by the reluctance to sell after recent price declines and a significant slowdown in import flows."

In London, spot-to-three-month spread MCU0-3 widened to a backwardation of $45 a tonne on Wednesday from $33 in the previous session.

The latest U.S. data suggested a moderate pickup in economic growth early in the second quarter, while the minutes from the Federal Reserve's recent policy-setting meeting showed that the Fed kept the door open for more easing if economic recovery stumbles.

Base metals prices at 0703 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7746.00 91.00 +1.19 1.92 SHFE CU FUT AUG2 55730 1040 +1.90 0.67 HG COPPER JUL2 350.65 2.85 +0.82 2.05 LME Alum 2041.00 6.00 +0.29 1.04 SHFE AL FUT AUG2 16040 140 +0.88 1.23 LME Zinc 1912.75 14.75 +0.78 3.67 SHFE ZN FUT AUG2 14975 115 +0.77 1.22 LME Nickel 17056.00 51.00 +0.30 -8.84 LME Lead 1972.75 1.75 +0.09 -3.06 SHFE PB FUT 15300.00 45.00 +0.29 0.10 LME Tin 19700.00 25.00 +0.13 2.60 LME/Shanghai arb^ 1559

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-month copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month

