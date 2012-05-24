SINGAPORE, May 24 London copper rose more than 1 percent on Thursday, after sinking to a 4-1/2-month low in the previous session on risk aversion triggered by worries over Greece's possible exit from the euro zone.

Gains are expected to be capped with investors remaining edgy after a European Union summit that yielded few practical steps to manage the debt crisis.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange rose 1.2 percent to $7,619.75 a tonne by 0109 GMT, after falling to $7,503 a tonne on Wednesday, its lowest since early January.

LME copper dropped around 3 percent on Wednesday, triggering a broad-based decline across the base metals complex with both lead and zinc losing nearly 2 percent.

* The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange rose 0.2 percent to 55,090 yuan a tonne, after dropping to its lowest in almost a week in the previous session.

* European Union leaders, advised by senior officials to prepare contingency plans in case Greece decides to quit the single currency, urged the country to stay the course on austerity and complete the reforms demanded under its bailout programme.

* After nearly six hours of talks held during an informal dinner, leaders said they were committed to Greece remaining in the euro zone, but it had to stick to its side of the bargain too, a commitment that will mean a heavy cost for Greeks.

* The World Bank cut its economic growth forecast for China - the world's top copper consumer - this year to 8.2 percent and urged the country to rely on easier fiscal policy that boosts consumption rather than state investment to lift activity.

* The latest data showed copper stocks in LME-registered warehouses rose by 1,725 tonnes to 225,700, with net inflows mostly into warehouses in South Korea, where traders suspect Chinese merchants have booked around 110,000 tonnes for delivery.

* Metals warehouses in China are said to be so full that workers are starting to stockpile iron ore in granaries and copper in car parks.

* The world's top copper producer, Chile's Codelco , said its output fell 10 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier to 373,000 tonnes, but said it was on target to produce 1.708 million tonnes this year.

* The U.S. spring home-selling season got off to a strong start in April, with rising sales and prices providing evidence that a housing market recovery was gaining some traction.

* For the top stories in metals and other news, click , or

MARKET NEWS

* Asian shares were steady but remained vulnerable on Thursday amid signs European leaders were unable to deliver meaningful measures to resolve the region's deepening debt crisis.

* The embattled euro hovered just above a near two-year low against the dollar on Thursday and remained vulnerable to further declines as the prospect of a Greek exit from the euro zone kept investors on tenterhooks.

* U.S. stocks staged a late-day reversal on Wednesday, rallying into the close in another volatile session as a sharp rise in materials shares boosted the S&P 500 and gains in Apple helped lift the Nasdaq.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT)

0230 China HSBC Mfg Flash PMI May 0600 Germany GDP detailed yy Q1 0658 France Markit Mfg Flash PMI May 0728 Germany Markit Mfg Flash PMI May 0758 EZ Markit Mfg flash PMI May 0800 Germany Ifo business climate May 0800 Germany Ifo current conditions May 0800 Germany Ifo expectations May 1230 U.S. Jobless claims Weekly 2330 Japan CPI, core nationwide yy Apr (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)