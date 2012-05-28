* Greece's pro-bailout party regains small lead - polls
By Carrie Ho
SHANGHAI, May 28 Copper extended gains on
Monday, supported by a move towards riskier assets after surveys
showing Greece's pro-bailout camps leading opinion polls helped
calm fears of a disorderly exit from the euro bloc that could
hit demand for industrial metals.
Investors also cut net short positions in reaction to
positive news that Beijing may subsidise vehicle purchases in
rural areas, the latest of a number of moves signalling the
Chinese government's attempts to stimulate the economy.
But the euro zone's longer term debt problem is expected to
limit gains in base metals as European politicians bicker over
whether to issue euro bonds and as Spain struggles to manage its
highly indebted banking sector.
Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was
up 1.3 percent at $7,740 per tonne by 0715 GMT, although prices
have dropped almost 8 percent this month.
The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai
Futures Exchange rose 1.5 percent to 56,210 yuan
($8,900) per tonne, after closing up 0.4 percent in the previous
session. Shanghai copper prices have shed about 3.5 percent so
far this month.
"News such as the more conciliatory stance towards austerity
conveyed by the Greeks in the weekend's opinion polls helped
cheer the market this morning," said a Shanghai-based trader
with an international firm.
Surveys showed on Saturday that Greece's conservatives have
regained an opinion poll lead that would allow for the formation
of a government committed to keeping the country in the euro
zone.
In China, the government will soon resume paying subsidies
to rural residents who trade in old vehicles for new,
fuel-efficient ones in an effort to rekindle demand amid a
slowdown in the world's largest auto market, a government
official told Reuters on Monday.
The news, which follows a spate of reports about possible
investment plans by Beijing, helped lift markets today,
participants said.
"The news is definitely positive, at least in the short
term. Many shorts took the opportunity to close out their
positions in base metals," said CIFCO analyst Zhou Jie.
But traders warned that momentum for the current rally may
be short term.
"The rise today is mostly due to short-covering, with very
few fresh longs in sight. I'm bullish on copper over the three-
to six-month period, but I see LME prices hitting resistance
around $7,850-$7,900 in the short term," the trader added.
A Qingdao-based copper buyer said until more details were
released on various investments and subsidies by Beijing,
investors would wonder how these would stimulate domestic
consumption in the longer term.
"The earmarked investments and subsidies will create more
demand for metals in the short term, but it remains to be seen
how these projects will stimulate domestic consumption and help
China restructure its economy, and if it will improve liquidity
or just increase debt held by local governments," he said.
Despite the positive news out of Greece, the euro zone
remains a wild card to many investors, who worry that debt
problems there will worsen and further crimp the region's demand
for copper and other commodities.
In a sign of continued political conflict among European
leaders over how to deal with the debt crisis, German central
bank chief Jens Weidmann dismissed French-backed calls for the
use of euro bonds to boost economic growth in Europe. He said in
an interview in French newspaper Le Monde that "this debate
irritates me a bit".
And while the region tries to keep Greece committed to the
conditions of its bailout, another bailout recipient is showing
signs of rejecting those conditions.
Portugal is wrongly following a policy of "austerity at any
price" and will need at least an extra year to reduce its budget
deficit to the target established under a 78 billion euro ($98.1
billion) bailout, the leader of the opposition Socialists said.
In a spot of good news, consumer sentiment in the United
States rose to the highest level in more than four years in May
as Americans stayed positive about the job market, while
higher-income households were optimistic on wage increases, a
survey released on Friday showed.
Base metals prices at 0715 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg
LME Cu 7740.00 101.00 +1.32 1.84
SHFE CU FUT SEP2 56210 840 +1.52 1.04
LME Alum 2024.25 10.75 +0.53 0.21
SHFE AL FUT SEP2 16045 20 +0.12 1.29
HG COPPER JUL2 349.20 4.40 +1.28 1.63
LME Zinc 1909.00 0.50 +0.03 3.47
SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 15000 210 +1.42 1.39
LME Nickel 17101.00 51.00 +0.30 -8.60
LME Lead 1956.00 6.00 +0.31 -3.88
SHFE PB FUT 15300 145 +0.96 0.07
LME Tin 19850.00 100.00 +0.51 3.39
LME/Shanghai arb 984
Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months
^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE
third month
($1 = 6.3439 Chinese yuan)
