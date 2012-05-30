* Spain to recapitalise Bankia by issuing new debt - govt source

* Germany's 10-year bond yield hit a fresh record low

* Egan-Jones cuts Spain's credit level to B from BB-minus

* Coming Up: EZ economic sentiment in May; 0900 GMT

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, May 30 Copper slipped on Wednesday after authorities in China damped expectations that they would roll out a large stimulus programme, following recent announcements and reports of more government spending to spur growth.

Markets were also pressured by renewed euro zone debt fears after a downgrade of Spain's credit rating stirred worries the country's debt could spiral out of control.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell 0.4 percent to $7,640.20 a tonne by 0759 GMT, after falling 0.2 percent on Tuesday.

The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.4 percent to 55,320 yuan to close at ($8,700) a tonne, after losing 0.2 percent in the prior session.

"Prices went up late last week after the Chinese government first talked about policy fine-tuning to spur growth. It led to an equities rally and short-covering in metals, but that optimism is fading today, which is why prices have slipped," an analyst with an international trader said.

Comments in the Chinese state-backed media on Wednesday showed that Beijing was trying to temper investors' hopes for more economic stimulus.

The comments included remarks by influential academics and an official of the state planning unit, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), all spelling out that the government was unlikely to roll out large-scale stimulus packages despite recent policy actions to invest in various sectors of the economy.

"Although the policy actions look exactly like the ones adopted nearly four years ago, they are not a big stimulus package. The projects were planned under the Five-Year Program, spending is more modest, and the projects and industries were chosen more selectively," Barclays analyst Yiping Huang said in a research note.

Traders said they would avoid going too long until there was evidence of a pickup in demand in downstream industries fuelled by the newly announced government spending programmes.

"Major copper buyers in China recently told us their order books were still very weak. This will be a factor weighing on prices at least in the short- to medium-term," said a Shanghai-based trader.

He added that fears over the euro zone debt crisis, underlined by Spain's banking woes, were also weighing on metals prices during the session.

Egan-Jones Ratings cut Spain's credit score for the third time in less than a month, saying the need to support the country's banks was putting new strains on Spanish public finances.

The rating downgrade dragged Spanish stocks lower, while news that the government would issue new debt, instead of injecting bonds, to recapitalise troubled lender Bankia, also caused Spain's borrowing costs to ratchet up to near six-month highs.

The latest string of bad news from Spain also rattled the euro, causing it to fall to its lowest in nearly two years, while Asian shares also slipped.

However, investors took heart from polls showing a party that backs Greece's international bailout was leading ahead of a June 17 election. If the New Democracy Party can form a government, Greece would be less likely to quit the euro.

Separately, U.S. home prices edged higher for the second month in a row in March as the housing recovery picked up traction.

Base metals prices at 0759 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7640.20 -29.80 -0.39 0.53 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 55320 -760 -1.36 -0.56 LME Alum 2011.25 -4.75 -0.24 -0.43 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15980 -50 -0.31 0.88 HG COPPER JUL2 342.30 -3.90 -1.13 -0.38 LME Zinc 1892.00 -22.00 -1.15 2.55 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14895 -125 -0.83 0.68 LME Nickel 16621.00 -29.00 -0.17 -11.17 LME Lead 1927.75 -20.25 -1.04 -5.27 SHFE PB FUT 15130 -120 -0.79 -1.05 LME Tin 19925.00 -275.00 -1.36 3.78 LME/Shanghai arb 1307

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month

($1 = 6.3480 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)