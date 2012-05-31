SHANGHAI, May 31 London copper dropped to its lowest level for the year on Thursday, extending the previous session's more than 2 percent fall, as investors continued to exit riskier assets amid mounting worries about the euro zone debt crisis.

Faded optimism over more stimulus packages in China and weak data out of the U.S. property market also dragged down prices.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange edged down $2.25 to $7,472.75 a tonne by 0116 GMT, after hitting $7,422.75 earlier, its lowest level since Dec. 29.

* The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell 1.6 percent to 54,440 yuan ($8,600) a tonne, bouncing off an earlier low of 54,280 yuan, its lowest level since Dec. 20.

* The European Commission threw Spain, the latest frontline in Europe's debt war, two potential lifelines on Wednesday, offering more time to reduce its budget deficit and direct aid from a euro zone rescue fund to recapitalise distressed banks.

* Italy also paid a high price for the troubles of fellow problem debtor Spain on Wednesday when its 10-year borrowing costs topped 6 percent at auction, marking a new high since January and casting a shadow over its funding plans.

* In Greece, latest polls showed parties for and against a bailout neck-and-neck or very close to each another, ahead of a June 17 election that may decide whether Greece remains in the euro.

* Contracts to purchase previously owned U.S. homes unexpectedly fell in April to a four-month low, undermining some of the recent optimism that the housing sector was touching bottom.

* China does not need massive fiscal stimulus to stabilise growth and calm investors fretting that the global economy may slip back into a similar crisis as 2008-2009, top policy advisers said on Wednesday.

MARKET NEWS

* The euro hit a two-year low on Thursday over mounting concerns Spain may need assistance to fix its leveraged banking sector in a shrinking economy.

* Asian shares, the euro and oil prices fell on Thursday as surging borrowing costs in troubled Spain heightened fears that more countries in the euro zone will be hit hard by the regions' debt crisis.

DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales yy real Apr

0755 Germany Unemployment rate sa May 0900 EZ Inflation, flash yy May 1215 U.S. ADP Employment report May 1230 U.S. Preliminary Q1 GDP 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI

Base metals prices at 0116 GMT Metal Last Change Pct Move YTD pct chg LME Cu 7472.75 -2.25 -0.03 -1.67 SHFE CU FUT SEP2 54440 -880 -1.59 -2.14 LME Alum 2008.25 1.25 +0.06 -0.58 SHFE AL FUT SEP2 15955 -25 -0.16 0.73 HG COPPER JUL2 337.25 -1.75 -0.52 -1.85 LME Zinc 1884.00 -9.00 -0.48 2.11 SHFE ZN FUT SEP2 14775 -120 -0.81 -0.14 LME Nickel 16400.00 100.00 +0.61 -12.35 LME Lead 1922.00 0.00 +0.00 -5.55 SHFE PB FUT 15035 -95 -0.63 -1.67 LME Tin 19770.00 0.00 +0.00 2.97 LME/Shanghai arb 843

Shanghai and COMEX contracts show most active months

^ LME 3-m copper in yuan, including 17 pct VAT, minus SHFE third month

($1 = 6.3577 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Carrie Ho; Editing by Himani Sarkar)