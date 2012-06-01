* Copper in longest weekly losing streak in two years

By Carrie Ho

SHANGHAI, June 1 London copper steadied on Friday as investors saw evidence of a further slowdown in top consumer China setting the stage for more stimulus measures that could buoy demand for the industrial metal.

Still, the latest weak China manufacturing data exacerbated worries about a shaky global economy given a deepening debt crisis in Europe and faltering U.S. recovery that is bound to stretch copper's losing streak to a fifth week, the longest in two years.

Surveys of China's vast factory sector showed momentum eased in May, signalling a deeper-than-forecast deterioration in demand at home and abroad and the likelihood of more policy easing.

"What it does is it sets the scene for the government to act to boost the economy given these softer data," said Graeme Train, commodity analyst at Macquarie.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was little changed at $7,428 a tonne by 0818 GMT, after falling to a 2012 low of $7,403 in the previous session. For the week, copper is down 2.8 percent.

"The market had lowered its expectations of China's economic performance in May over the past few sessions and had priced in that pessimism along with fears over the euro zone," said CIFCO analyst Zhou Jie.

Zhou said some investors had covered short positions after recent steep falls in prices, although sentiment was still cautious.

The most-active September copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange ticked down 0.4 percent to close at 54,330 yuan ($8,500) a tonne.

POLICY CUT

China consumes about 40 percent of the world's copper and Friday's data may push Beijing towards further monetary policy easing.

Australia and New Zealand Bank said in a note it was expecting a 25 basis point cut in China's benchmark rates in June, and is keeping its call for two more cuts in banks' reserve requirement ratio for the remainder of the year.

"Therefore, we believe that further monetary policy easing, plus faster implementation of the government's fiscal commitments, will help arrest the decline in Chinese economic activity and the economy will start to rebound strongly from June onwards," ANZ said.

With the China data out of the way, focus turns to the U.S. employment report expected to show nonfarm payrolls increased 150,000 in May from 115,000 in April, which was the fewest in six months.

Market expectations are not so high ahead of the data with private payroll growth accelerating only slightly in May and claims for jobless benefits rose last week, suggesting the U.S. labor market recovery was stalling after a strong performance early in the year.

More bad news courtesy of the nonfarm payrolls could roil markets anew, with no resolution in sight to the debt crisis in Europe.

"We expect demand side issues to weigh on prices until either something concrete is decided upon in Europe, stimulus packages are announced, or production cutbacks are forthcoming," Fast Markets said in a note.

"In time we think all three will happen, but until then we feel any rallies on the back of economic data are likely to be short-lived and attract further selling.

